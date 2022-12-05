What happened to Hamish Kilgour? Search continues as The Clean drummer is reported missing for seven days

According to New Zealand authorities, Hamish Kilgour, The Clean drummer and co-founder, has been missing since he was last seen at the Palms Shopping mall in Christchurch on November 27, 2022.

As per Yahoo, several people have reported sightings of Hamish Kilgour to Canterbury Police. However, his brother David Kilgour, the co-founding member of The Clean, has told New Zealand outlets that he is unaware of Hamish's whereabouts and remains concerned about his wellbeing.

According to Stuff, a local New Zealand publication, the disappearance of Hamish Kilgour remains under investigation. Canterbury Police have requested that anyone with information regarding the case. No further details have been reported about the case.

All there is to know about Hamish Kilgour

As per Pitchfork, Hamish and David Kilgour formed The Clean in 1978 in Dunedin, New Zealand. They became popular throughout the 80's, releasing numerous hit singles.

In 1990, they released their hit debut album Vehicle. Their band quickly became associated with what was described by New Zealand indie rock music fans and critics as the 'Dunedin sound'.

As the band became a major name under the Flying Nun label, Hamish Kilgour expanded his horizons, moving to New York City to form The Mad Scene. Stuff reported that in 1992, he won an Aotearoea Music Award for best album cover for Pink Flying Saucers Over the Southern Alps. In recognition of his work with The Clean, he was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

While little has been disclosed about possible reasons as to why Hamish Kilgour may have disappeared, Canterbury Police confirmed that they are probing various angles.

On November 30, in a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Canterbury Police announced that the musician had gone missing.

The post asked if the reader had seen Hamish and added that he was last seen at the Palms shopping mall on Sunday, November 27, 2022. The post even stated that police and the musician's family and friends were concerned about his well-being.

In an official statement, authorities said that they are following a number of reported sightings of Hamish and that they are working to locate him. The statement asked people to report any of the musician's sightings via 105.

The case has shaken several netizens, many of whom claimed to have had interactions with Kilgour around Christchurch. In a thread on Reddit New Zealand, in which Kilgour's disappearance was announced, user Sunnymansfield claimed that the musician has a tendency to go missing.

The user wrote:

"I know Hamish and yes he does do this time to time, but this time it feels different. I really hope he is ok."

As per ODT, Hamish Kilgour's fame extends beyond New Zealand, with independent bands such as The Pavement and Yo La Tengo citing them as a major influence.

Authorities have not mentioned the possibility of foul play

