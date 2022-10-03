What happened to Hardy? Country singer and crew suffers bus crash in Nashville

Famous country singer and songwriter Michael Wilson Hardy was recently hospitalized following an accident. His tour bus overturned on Interstate 40 West near Nashville, Tennessee, in the early hours of Sunday, October 2, while he and three others were returning from a show at Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee.

The singer took to social media to share that he and his team were recovering from the accident. Michael has already been discharged from the hospital but the bus driver is undergoing treatment.

Michael and his team are scheduled to perform in a lineup of shows until December starting October 8 at Globe Life Field with Morgan Wallen in Arlington, Texas.

Hardy’s tour bus accident and the causes

The Tennessean reported that Hardy and his team performed at two shows in Bristol, Tennessee, and all of them were on Interstate 40 near Nashville. The exact cause behind the accident remains unknown. Michael mentioned the incident to his social media followers and wrote,

“Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol. There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries. Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

Michael added that although he has been released from the hospital, the doctors said that it will take a few more days for a full recovery, which means that he might not be able to perform a couple of shows.

He promised to keep his fans updated in the upcoming days and requested them to pray for everyone and concluded by stating,

“God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”

Everything known about Hardy

Hardy is a popular singer and songwriter (Image via Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Apart from his beautiful voice, Hardy is also known for writing songs for artists like Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, and more. He gained popularity in 2018 with the song Up Down.

Michael’s first EP was released in October 2018, titled This Ole Boy, and his single, Rednecker, was released the following year. He released another EP, Where to Find Me, and wrote singles like Simple, Talk You Out of It, God’s Country, Hell Right, I Don’t Know About You, Some Girls, and more.

His next release was a collaborative mixtape, Hixtape, Vol. 1. It featured 17 artists like Keith Urban, Tracy Lawrence, Dustin Lynch, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Trace Adkins, and more. His first album, A Rock, was released in September 2020 and was featured on two songs by Brantley Gilbert and Dierks Bentley.

He toured with Jason Aldean and Sean Stemaly last year and joined the Dangerous Tour of Morgan Wallen this year.

