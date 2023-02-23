What happened to Holly Piper? Amber Alert issued as Tennessee teen is reported missing

16-year-old Holly Piper went missing over the weekend. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for the missing teen. According to the authorities, Holly Piper was last seen on February 19.

Authorities further believe that the 16-year-old might be with an 18-year-old man named William “Dylan” Usry. Police are trying to trace the teenager, who was allegedly picked up in a white 1999 Dodge Caravan with front bumper damage.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Usry was involved in a police chase back in November 2022 in Oak Ridge. He also faced several charges and was let out on bond. Police are urging the public to contact them if anybody possesses information about Holly Piper.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation @TBInvestigation



Holly may be with 18 y/o William "Dylan" Usry.



If you see them, call the #TNAMBERAlert has been issued on behalf of the Knoxville Police Department for 16 y/o Holly Piper.Holly may be with 18 y/o William "Dylan" Usry.If you see them, call the @Knoxville_PD at 865-215-7165 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/x A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued on behalf of the Knoxville Police Department for 16 y/o Holly Piper. Holly may be with 18 y/o William "Dylan" Usry. If you see them, call the @Knoxville_PD at 865-215-7165 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/x https://t.co/PId4Yeubut

A missing 16-year-old Tennessee teenager named Holly Piper was last seen on February 19

A teenager from Tennessee named Holly Piper disappeared over the weekend after coming to Knoxville with her sister on February 18. According to the cops, she was last seen at 3 a.m. on February 19 at the CookOut on Cumberland Avenue.

The missing teen is most likely with William "Dylan" Usry, 18, according to police. Police suspect she was taken up in a car, and they have issued an AMBER Alert to find her. They asserted that the two might be hiding out in big parking lots to avoid being seen.

Law enforcement officials added that the two might be on their way to Newton, Mississippi, where William Usry’s dad stays. Cops found previous criminal records where he was detained back in 2022. He was accused of DUI, charges of aggravated assault, evading arrest, having a gun while committing a crime, and having drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested but later released on bond. Officials have confirmed the same. He was also awaiting trial in Anderson County.

Holly was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a black sweatshirt

Police further discovered that the car that possibly picked up the missing teenager had the Tennessee tag BMM5038. A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said:

“Usry has an extensive criminal history to include DUI, multiple counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony from an incident in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Usry has a court date on those charges on March 2, and it is believed that he is actively fleeing to avoid his court date and that he has possibly coerced Holly into leaving against her will.”

Authorities have urged the public to call 911 if they see Holly Piper or have any information about her disappearance.

Sarah @sarahmelton3229 @TBInvestigation @Knoxville_PD If they ran off, her parents don’t like him and don’t agree with them being together. I need to know that he actually forced her to leave. Not bc they want to be together. We need more info on this. @TBInvestigation @Knoxville_PD If they ran off, her parents don’t like him and don’t agree with them being together. I need to know that he actually forced her to leave. Not bc they want to be together. We need more info on this.

They have described Holly Piper as 5'7" and weighing 124 lbs. She was last spotted in a black sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. Usry is about 6'2" tall and weighs about 175 lbs. According to reports, he is a Caucasian male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Poll : 0 votes