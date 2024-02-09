What happened at Hunters Way, Uckfield? Woman and 2 children rushed to hospital after being allegedly poisoned at home

A distressing incident occurred at Hunters Way in Uckfield, where a woman and two children were rushed to the hospital following an alleged poisoning incident at their residence.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, a 38-year-old woman and her two children, aged nine and 13, were taken to a nearby hospital when they were discovered poisoned at their home in East Sussex, as per The Sun.

A representative image of a house in Uckfield where a woman and her children were allegedly poisoned (Image via Getty)

Local authorities are actively investigating the situation to ascertain the circumstances of this troubling event. However, the cops have arrested a woman under suspicion of administering a toxic or poisonous substance to cause and an investigation is going on.

Uckfield is a town in the Wealden District of East Sussex, in South East England.

Alleged poisoning sends family to hospital in Hunters Way, Uckfield

The incident, which took place on Thursday morning, February 8, 2024, has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting concerns and calls for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

As per The Sun, a woman who is 38 years old and her children, aged nine and 13, were allegedly poisoned in their home in Hunters Way. Emergency services responded swiftly, providing the necessary medical attention and transporting the affected individuals to the local hospital for further treatment.

The treatment continued today, February 9, 2024. The mother and her children are now safe and in stable condition, as confirmed by the publication.

A representative image of the police force in Hunters Way (Image via Getty)

In the case of a toxic substance or poison given to the family, local police have taken action by arresting a woman under suspicion on Friday, February 9, 2024. As reported by The Independent, Sussex Police said,

"While their conditions remain serious, they are currently in a stable state. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance/poison to cause injury."

However, as seen in The Sun, the Sussex Police said the incident was being treated as "isolated." A spokesperson from the Sussex Police Force said,

"We are not searching for anyone else in relation to this investigation. Our inquiries are ongoing and a heightened police presence is anticipated in the area at this time."

He further added,

"This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community."

Moreover, the pictures provided by the Sussex Police show that part of the victim's house door was boarded up, as seen in the publication.

A representative image of a hospital treating the victim of alleged poison (Image via Getty)

The Uckfield's councilor, Mr. Dan Manvell, told The Independent that "this is worrying," he said,

"It is obviously something which doesn't usually happen in Uckfield. Nothing more than low level antisocial behavior occurs here, so this is worrying. It looks like an isolated incident, but I'm sure it is upsetting for all those involved, including the family. I hope they get better soon."

Details surrounding the alleged poisoning, including the nature of the substance involved and the purpose behind it, have not been undisclosed at this time. However, authorities are diligently working to gather information and conduct a thorough assessment of the situation.

Uckfield, located in east Sussex, is a small town with a total population of 15,000, according to The Independent. It offers picturesque views of nearby towns such as Brighton, Eastbourne, and Tunbridge Wells. Last year, the average house prices in Uckfield were around £375,000 ($473,850, approx.), as per Rightmove.

