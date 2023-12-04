Why were Prince Harry, Meghan Markle excluded from Hugh Grosvenor's wedding? Duke of Westminster 'doesn’t want any awkwardness' amid Endgame row

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been excluded from the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster. Prince Archie's godfather and Prince Harry's longtime friend, Grosvenor has invited the King and Queen as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales for his wedding with Olivia Henson.

Reportedly, the invitation is yet to be sent to avoid royal clashes on his big day, keeping in mind the soaring tensions in the family after Omid Scobie's Endgame.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, a friend of William and Harry's said:

"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it's unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness."

The friend further said:

"It's incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both."

Notably, the Duke of Westminster is also godfather to Prince George, and Prince William will reportedly attend the wedding as the best man.

Why were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not invited to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor?

Hugh Grosvenor has reportedly not invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "avoid" family clashes as the fallout from the publication of Endgame by Scobie.

However, to cut back on the "rumors" of not inviting Harry and Meghan to his childhood friend's wedding, the spokesperson of Hugh Grosvenor on Saturday, December 2, 2023, reportedly said:

"We are not in a position to comment on the guest list."

The tension in the Royal family increased when a Dutch journalist, Rick Evers, published an article on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, on critical claims about Royals concerned with Prince Harry and Princess Meghan's unborn child's skin color.

The article was a "review" of Scobie's Dutch version of Endgame. However, after an hour, the publisher asked Evers to delete the article citing legal problem since the article named the two Royal members.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, he stated:

"There are two names of senior Royals mentioned in the book. The first name is very specific, and the second one is a little bit vague, if this person is really involved in the story, but the first one is very clear."

Earlier this year, in April, Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Grace Henson got engaged at the Duke's family home at Eaton Hall in Cheshire. The couple met through friends. However, the spokesperson reportedly said, "Members of their families are absolutely delighted with the news."

Hugh Grosvenor is one of the UK's wealthiest men. He took over his family's billion-pound fortune and estate when his father Gerald Grosvenor died after having a heart attack in 2016.

According to The Times:

"Grosvenor, 32, owns more than 300 acres of some of London's fanciest properties in Mayfair and Belgravia as part of a global, family-owned property empire valued at £9.5bn, making him the third richest person in the UK."

Also, in April 2023, Tatler reportedly called Hugh Grosvenor as the "the country's most eligible bachelor."