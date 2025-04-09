What happened to Jackie Siegel's sister Jessica Mallery? Queen of Versailles star loses another family member days after husband David Siegel's death

Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel announced on Instagram on April 8 that her sister, Jessica Mallery, had unexpectedly died from a drug overdose. This news comes after Jackie's husband, David Siegel, passed away on April 5.

In her Instagram post, Jackie Siegel stated that her sister used cocaine laced with fentanyl. Calling out the drug epidemic in the U.S., Siegel remarked that some action must be taken to fix the increasing substance abuse.

"Jessica died after using cocaine laced with fentanyl. Her death is another stark reminder of the drug epidemic and fentanyl crisis plaguing our country – and the urgent need to address substance abuse in order to save lives," she wrote.

Jackie Siegel also advocated for her nonprofit, Victoria's Voice Foundation, which was founded in 2015 after her then 18-year-old daughter Victoria passed away from an accidental drug overdose. Jackie asked her followers to donate to the nonprofit in Jessica's memory. She wrote,

"Our work at Victoria’s Voice remains more critical than ever, and in her memory, we will continue to raise awareness and advocate every single day until this form of grief is a distant memory in this country."

Jackie Siegel's husband, David Siegel, passed away this month

Jackie Siegel and David Siegel speak at "Victoria's Voice - An Evening To Save Lives" - Image via Getty

According to a People's report dated April 7, Jackie Siegel announced the death of her 89-year-old businessman husband via an Instagram post. She stated that she was grateful for the 25 years she spent with him, raising eight kids together.

"I was lucky enough to share twenty-five wonderful years with David, and together we raised eight incredible children. His life and legacy live on through them all," she wrote.

Jackie then mentioned her deceased son and daughter, Victoria and Steven. She said the first thing her husband would hear in heaven would be her daughter's voice calling out to him. Jackie remarked that the thought of it gave her peace.

"To say we are devastated is an understatement. But I find comfort in knowing that Victoria was there to greet him—the first thing he heard was 'Dad,' followed by a big hug. And of course, Steven is there too. That thought brings me so much peace," she wrote.

What happened to Jackie's daughter, Victoria?

According to The Washington Post's report, Jackie and David Siegel's 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, was found unresponsive in their mansion on Green Island Cove, Windermere, Florida, in June 2015. After she was brought to the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

According to an E! News report, in July 2015, Victoria's autopsy report was released. The cause of death was revealed to be a drug overdose. The media outlet reported the autopsy mentioned methadone and sertraline toxicity.

For the unversed, Jackie Siegal and David Siegel, the owners of Westgate Resorts, were featured in the 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles and its sequel, Queen of Versailles Reigns Again. The documentary showed the family's journey as they built their private residence, named Versailles.

