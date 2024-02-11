Below Deck: Who is the Queen of Versailles? Everything to know about Jackie Siegel

Below Deck has previously had multiple guest appearances on the show and one of them happens to be the Queen of Versailles, Jackie Siegel. On the Below Deck season 8 February 1, 2021 episode, the crew celebrated Elizabeth Frankini's birthday.

On that day, Jackie Siegel who was a Yatch guest, clicked a photo with the birthday girl making it a special memory for her. Elizabeth made an Instagram post the next day, her caption stating that the Queen of Versailles gave her a birthday card before the celebration:

"I was under a lot of seen (or unseen) pressure that day, more than your average busy charter day, and their unexpected gesture of kindness really meant a lot.. In such a cutthroat industry, the elements of humanity and appreciation can really go a long way in someone’s life.”

58-year-old Jacqueline Siegel is an American model, actress and socialite. She is also one of the directors of Westgate Resorts and is married to David Siegel. They have been married since 2000 and have eight children together.

Everything you should know about the Queen of Versailles Jackie Siegel from Below Deck

Jackie Siegel also appeared on Below Deck back in 2019. In a 2021 interview with Distractify, she revealed what spending time with the crew members and Captain Lee had been like. She said:

"They're very good at keeping it behind the scenes. We didn't feel any tension at all, but I can imagine that with Captain Lee, he's very serious. He takes his job very seriously."

The Queen of Versailles further stated that she would love to be back on the show again in the future:

"I loved being on Below Deck. I loved it so much I did it twice. I would even do it a third time."

Apart from Below Deck, Jackie has made an appearance on Flipping Out! and Below Deck Mediterranean season 4. Her 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles won multiple accolades including the US Directing Award at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and was also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award that year.

The film was about Jackie and her husband building a 90,000 square foot house where Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI lived. Alongside David Siegel, her partner and owner of Westgate Resorts, Jackie is also the director of Ocoee Thrift Mart.

Both of them have been open about their financial struggles when their company was going through a crisis. Jackie has been an advocate for raising awareness about drug addiction, as she lost her daughter to a drug overdose in 2015. In 2019, with her husband, she started a Victoria's Voice foundation in their daughter's memory and also published her journals after passing.

Below Deck's Captain Lee also faced a similar situation, when his son Joshua Rosbach passed away due to an accidental overdose. After Captain Lee opened up to the Queen of Versailles, she got very emotional.

"My husband then told Captain Lee that we lost our daughter too. All of a sudden, they started bonding and they kept talking and talking. Captain Lee opened up, and it made him feel better to know that he wasn't alone and isolated."

She continued:

"It helped my husband as well, from man to man, having that conversation. They're on the same level. They just bonded and talked like every night, even after everyone went to bed. It was very emotional."

To get more updates on Jackie's dedication and hard work toward addiction awareness, you can follow her official Instagram account @therealqueenofversailles.