What happened to Jackson Yelle? Myrtle Beach hit and run accident claims life of Elon University student

On Saturday evening, Elon University student Jackson Yelle was killed in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Although the official cause of death has not been announced, it has been revealed that the case is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run. Since his death made headlines, friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute to the university junior.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced that the supposed hit-and-run accident took place at the Highway 17 Bypass and the 21st Avenue North. Police officers were called to the scene at 7:25 am after the Horry County Police Department found a man unresponsive at the location. Jackson Yelle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson Yelle was 21 years old at the time of his passing.

Investigation found that Yelle was struck by a car while walking on foot on the bypass around 1:30 am. News outlets claimed that the youngster was on a weekend trip with members of the university's Club Baseball team.

The Vice President for Student Life of Elon University, Jon Dooley, released a press statement which read:

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss. Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

Tributes pour in following the announcement of Jackson Yelle’s death

According to Jackson Yelle’s LinkedIn account, he was a third-year business analytics student with a major in statistics. He had worked at Ben & Jerry’s as a shift lead in the past, had also been a café server at the P.B. Boulangerie and Bistro and a Data Collector at TrackMan as well.

Netizens flooded the internet with tributary messages in the wake of his Jackson Yelle’s death. Many were saddened by the news and sent their condolences to Yelle’s family. Yelle’s father also took to social media to thank those who sent kind words to the family. A few comments online read:

Netizens pay tribute to the university student (Image via elon_clubbaseball/Instagram)

Counselors and chaplains will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Numen Lumen Pavilion’s McBride Gathering Space for those who wish to speak to someone.

A gathering of friends is also set to be held on May 1st at 5:30 pm at the McBride Gathering Space.

The Elon University community can drop off any messages they wish to send to Yell’s family at Truitt Center’s front desk. They can also email the same to the Truitt Center at 2960 Campus Box.

