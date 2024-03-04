What happened to Jaclyn Jose? Myocardial infarction meaning explained as daughter reveals cause of death 

Andi Eigenmann, the daughter of renowned actress Jaclyn Jose, revealed in a press conference recently that her mother passed away due to myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack, on March 2, leaving the Filipino community heartbroken.

As she shed tears, Andi Eigenmann revealed:

"I announce the untimely passing of my Nanay, Mary Jane Guck, better known as Jaclyn Jose, at the age of 60 on the morning of March 2, 2024, due to a myocardial infarction, also known as heart attack. We’d like to thank everyone who has since extended their prayers and condolences to us."

Eigenmann, who was accompanied by her brother Gabby, then seemingly asked fans to refrain from speculating about Jaclyn Jose’s death from now on. She said:

"As our family is trying to come to terms with this unfortunate incident, please provide us the respect and privacy to grieve. We hope this would put speculations to rest."

The former actress, who is now a businesswoman, ended her statement by saying that Jaclyn Jose’s legacy will continue to live on through her "work," "her children," "her grandchildren," and "all the lives she touched." Before being overcome with tears and leaving the podium, Eigenmann said:

"As she herself, her life itself, was her greatest obra maestra."

What is a myocardial infarction? Details revealed as Jaclyn Jose's cause of death gets shared by daughter

According to Healthline, a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when the blood flow to the heart muscle is abruptly cut off. Oftentimes, these cases occur when there is a buildup of “plaque,” which usually includes fat, cholesterol, and cellular waste products.

Symptoms of a heart attack can include tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, vomiting, etc. Identifying these signs promptly is critical for seeking immediate medical attention.

The chances of recovering from a heart attack vary, with patients oftentimes being taken into emergency care.

There are numerous ways to ensure that heart attacks do not occur in the future. The easiest way is by maintaining a healthy diet largely consisting of whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables, etc. People are also advised to limit their sugar and processed food intake.

Quitting smoking is also highly recommended to significantly lower the risk of a heart attack. Exercise can also improve one’s cardiovascular health. However, it is advised to speak to a medical practitioner before beginning a new exercise plan.

Jaclyn Jose, an Angeles, Phillipines-born, was the first-ever Filipina actress to win the prestigious Best Actress award at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for her performance in Ma’Rosa. Throughout her career, she has starred in numerous other hits, including Patay Na Si Hesus, The Flor Contemplacion Story, and Marimar, among others.