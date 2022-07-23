What happened to James McGrath? Three teens arrested in connection to Connecticut high school murder

On May 14, 17-year-old high school student James McGrath was stabbed during a house party in Shelton, Connecticut. Police identified the primary suspect of the killing as Raul Valle, a 16-year-old currently free on a $2 million bond after his May arrest.

During the ongoing investigation, authorities also arrested 3 other teens, who are accused of taking part in another physical altercation that may have been connected to the murder of James McGrath.

As per police, two suspects, 17-years old and 16-year-olds respectively, have been charged with striking another 16-year-old with a helmet during a fight outside a home on Lazy Brook Road. All three have been charged with assault.

James McGrath was known as a LaCrosse player

Fox News reported that the spate of violence and arrests among the Connecticut teens shocked Shelton locals, who recognized many victims and perpetrators as relatively affluent and well-behaved private school children.

James McGrath was primarily known by locals for playing LaCrosse at the Fairfield College Preparatory School. In an interview with Fox News Digital, an anonymous neighbor of Raul Valle said that the circumstances shocked them, as neither Valle nor McGrath was known for causing trouble.

"They were very friendly. The kids are polite and respectful. This is hard to believe."

The second altercation, which led to the death of James McGrath, reportedly began after Raul Valle and 3 friends entered a party uninvited.

In the police report, it is stated that upon the arrival of Raul Valle and his friends, the situation escalated into a brawl involving approximately 25 teens.

The report stated:

“Multiple witnesses reported that three to four people who were not invited to the party arrived and exited a dark colored Honda SUV. Witnesses further stated that when the parties exited the vehicle a physical altercation with multiple male participants took place on the front lawn.”

Authorities added that four stabbing victims were identified after the brawl.

The report stated:

“Four stabbing victims were located, given medical attention, and sent to the hospital."

While authorities have not yet released the details of the two fights, they believe they were connected. The first fight outside the Lazy Brook home took place in the daytime, hours before the altercation at the house party led to the death of James McGrath. Police have not yet named those involved.

CTinsider reported that since Raul Valle was over 15 years old when he allegedly killed McGrath, he will be tried in an adult court.

