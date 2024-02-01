What happened to Jared March ? MTV producer of The Challenge fame dies aged 28

After a brave fight with cancer, Jared March, the creator of the Team Jmared Foundation and the producer of MTV's The Challenge, passed away at the age of 28. The website Dignity Memorial officially made the news public,

“IN THE CARE OF I. J. Morris Funeral Directors… Jared Ross March, age 28, of New York, New York passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024.”

Moreover, March created the well-liked programs All Stars and The Challenge. Jared also established the Team Jmared Foundation early in his battle with cancer to support others who had been given similar illnesses.

The obituary further stated that he died in New York on January 27, a few weeks after being married.

Jared March was battling with cancer for a long time

Jared March is the MTV producer of The Challenge (Image via Instagram / jmared)

The personalities who compete on The Challenge are probably well-liked by all those who have watched and enjoyed the show over the years it has aired on MTV. However, its viewers recently found out that Jared March, one of the producers, had died.

Jared, born June 21, 1995, was diagnosed with cancer in the early months of 2022. Notwithstanding the difficulties, he continued living his life. He later founded the Team Jmared Foundation to assist others with comparable diagnoses.

On December 30, 2023, he married Brittany Greene March and then passed away less than a month later. Addressing their wedding, Brittany uploaded a post on her Instagram account. The caption read,

“Started the year a Greene, ending the year a March. 12.30.23”

With the help of Memorial Sloan Kettering, the foundation has raised over $300,000 to date. It has been a vital support for patients and their families with the various nonmedical costs associated with cancer treatment.

These include parking, transportation, housing for patients from out of town, eldercare or childcare, and other expenses like one-time payments for rent, a mortgage, utilities, and other bills.

According to the foundation's website,

"Jared’s family will be carrying on his legacy through the Team Jmared Foundation to continue supporting patients battling cancer.”

Jared March was described on the page as being loving, hilarious, caring, strong, and creative. He was incredibly inquisitive, selfless, persistent, and tenacious. He was a wonderful grandchild, uncle, cousin, friend, coworker, brother, and husband. Additionally, he was also said to be truly unique, full of joy and optimism, and fundamentally a child at heart.

According to the same website, to spend as much time as possible with the people he loved, he battled through numerous treatments and procedures. The source further claimed that Jared lived each day to the fullest and never allowed his cancer diagnosis to define him.

Over the past two and a half years, he has married the love of his life, traveled to South Africa to create the show on MTV, The Challenge, enjoyed family and friend travels throughout the nation, and most importantly, has made the most of every day.

Jared further created two figures, the Elephant and the Tiger, to represent his outlook on life and his strategy for overcoming cancer.