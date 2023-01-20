What happened to Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez? Three arrested in connection to teen’s 2022 murder

17-year-old Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was fatally shot on March 26, 2022, in the Montclair neighborhood. Police arrested three suspects nearly 10 months after the tragic incident. The individuals have been identified as Adam Solano (34), Shiloh Fresquez (21), and Joseph Thomas Chavez (26).

Solano is believed to have pulled the trigger and shot the 17-year-old girl. While Adam and Joseph were already in custody for a separate case, police arrested Shiloh and filed several charges against her.

Authorities have not yet revealed the motive behind the alleged murder of 17-year-old Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez. Her family is awaiting answers about why anyone would do something so heinous to the teenager.

Another teen, killed in Denver. This is 17-year-old Jasmine Rivas Hernandez. Police found her body this weekend in a Denver alley. Her family and friends want answers about who killed her and why.

Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez died after taking a bullet to her torso

Jasmine reportedly died of a gunshot wound to her torso. When investigating officers discovered her body, her legs were tied up with a pair of white headphones. Her remains were discovered in an alley near Colfax Avenue and Quebec Street.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez in March 2022. Denver Police have identified the suspects as 34-year-old Robert Adam Solano, 26-year-old Joseph Thomas Chavez, and 21-year-old Shiloh Fresquez. The former two were already in custody, while police arrested Shiloh on January 3.

The New York Post reported that Solano and Fresquez were a couple during the alleged murder of Jasmine. Since Solano is believed to have pulled the trigger, he is likely to face charges of first-degree murder. Shiloh Fresquez has been charged with accessory to the crime of first-degree murder and an attempt to influence a public servant.

The third suspect, Joseph Chavez, faces charges of accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. According to the affidavit, surveillance footage captured a black pickup van speeding at around 2.40 am near the area where Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez’s body was found.

(from left) Robert Adam Solano, Shiloh Fresquez, and Joseph Thomas Chavez are the suspects arrested for the alleged murder of Jasmine. (Images from City and County of Denver)

Police reportedly received an anonymous tip claiming that Shiloh knew who was responsible for Jasmine’s brutal death. Initially, they believed she was a victim and witness, however, they later found out that she had provided false information.

Authorities are yet to discover what led to the shooting and alleged murder of Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez

Diana Hernandez, Jasmine’s cousin spoke to 9 News shortly after she was allegedly killed and said:

“We want answers. We want to know why this happened. I don’t think there’s anything that she could have done to anyone for someone to kill her like that. It just makes no sense.”

The Denver District Attorney is yet to take a final decision on the charges that Solano and Chavez will face.

Leslie Hernandez, Jasmine’s younger sister told FOX 31 soon after her murder:

“She was a very nice person and she cared about a lot of people. I love her very much.”

Family and friends remember 17-year-old Jasmine Rivas Hernandez who was found dead in an alley near the intersection of Colfax and Quebec Saturday afternoon.

It is not yet clear what led to Jasmine’s tragic death last spring. Police identified Chavez as allegedly being involved in the crime after several DNA samples were collected from the black pickup truck that was captured in the surveillance footage.

Authorities have not yet revealed whether the suspects have retained attorneys to represent themselves.

