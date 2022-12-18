What happened to Jasper Wu? Three arrested over 2021 fatal shooting of toddler

A year after California toddler Jasper Wu was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat, authorities arrested three people involved in a “rolling gun battle” that claimed the life of the 23-month-old.

According to CBS, prosecutors announced on Thursday, December 15, that authorities had arrested and charged three people in connection with the death of Jasper Wu.

On November 6, 2021, Jasper Wu was killed when a stray bullet pierced through the windshield of his mother’s car on Interstate 880 in Oakland and hit the toddler in the head, who was in his car seat at the time. Wu’s other three siblings were also in the car but were unharmed during the incident.

Jasper Wu was a victim of a gun battle between rival gangs

On Thursday, District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced murder charges against three suspects identified as Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivins, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 34. Officials said the suspects are accused of killing Jasper Wu on November 6, 2021, after a gun battle allegedly broke out between Green and Bivins, driving a dark Infiniti, and Jackson and another man, Keison Lee, in a dark gray Nissan Altima. Keisosn Lee was reportedly killed in a separate shooting incident last month.

Authorities said that Wu was a victim of crossfire when a shot fired during the shooting spree missed its target and traveled across the highway, piercing the windshield of the sedan being driven by Wu's mother.

Wu, who was shot in the head, was reportedly rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. During a press conference on Thursday, District Attorney Nancy O'Malley offered her condolences to the family and said:

"This horrific tragedy is a parent's worst nightmare: An innocent child struck by gunfire while riding in the car. Our community mourns with the Wu family. My office will work tirelessly to bring these culprits to justice for the Wu family and our community."

Following the arrest, California highway police released a statement warning that all perpetrators involved in gun battles will be held accountable for their crimes.

“To those who use the state highway system as a place to commit shootings and other acts of violent crime, know this: the CHP will not relent. We will go through any lengths within the law to find you and hold you accountable for your actions.”

The suspects, part of the Chopper City and Eddy Rock gangs out of San Francisco, were each charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

