What happened to Jean-Robert de Cavel? Tributes pour in as iconic Cincinnati chef passes away

Well-known chef Jean-Robert de Cavel passed away on Friday, December 23 at the age of 61.

He was battling leiomyosarcoma for a long time, which eventually led to his death. Jean-Robert's wife Annette Pfund de Cavel paid tribute to him, saying:

“Cincinnati will miss a wonderful, loving chef. But my daughter and I will miss our husband and dad the most."

Steve Norris @SteveNorrisTV SAD NEWS… Famed chef & Cincinnatian Jean-Robert de Cavel has died. Cancer finally did him in. RIP, chef—I enjoyed the many meals I had at your restaurants and the special treats you made me. 🏻 SAD NEWS… Famed chef & Cincinnatian Jean-Robert de Cavel has died. Cancer finally did him in. RIP, chef—I enjoyed the many meals I had at your restaurants and the special treats you made me. 😢SAD NEWS… Famed chef & Cincinnatian Jean-Robert de Cavel has died. Cancer finally did him in. RIP, chef—I enjoyed the many meals I had at your restaurants and the special treats you made me.🙏🏻 https://t.co/kILeso3s3v

Detailed information on his funeral has not yet been disclosed.

"Cincinnati icon": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jean-Robert gained recognition over the years for being a fantastic chef and heading several restaurants. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Kurt Reiber @KurtReiber @FreestoreFB is saddened by the news that Chef Jean Robert de Cavel has died after a 5-year battle w/Lyomyosarcoma. He was an incredible supporter of our mission & our Taste of the @Bengals for all 18 years! He shared his skills w/our Cincinnati COOKS! Students! RIP Jean Robert @FreestoreFB is saddened by the news that Chef Jean Robert de Cavel has died after a 5-year battle w/Lyomyosarcoma. He was an incredible supporter of our mission & our Taste of the @Bengals for all 18 years! He shared his skills w/our Cincinnati COOKS! Students! RIP Jean Robert💔 https://t.co/7y17sxUIxv

Awadagin Pratt @awadagin Sad to lose Chef Jean Robert De Cavel. He was most skilled chef in this area,and respected by the best chefs in the country. Love coursed through his food from the heartiest to the most delicate. A true virtuoso in the kitchen. We will miss you, your food, and your smile. RIP JR Sad to lose Chef Jean Robert De Cavel. He was most skilled chef in this area,and respected by the best chefs in the country. Love coursed through his food from the heartiest to the most delicate. A true virtuoso in the kitchen. We will miss you, your food, and your smile. RIP JR

Kenta Hagiwara @KentraHagatra RIP Jean-Robert de Cavel. Such a fantastic celebrity chef - Cincinnati will truly miss you. RIP Jean-Robert de Cavel. Such a fantastic celebrity chef - Cincinnati will truly miss you.

Steve Antoine @StephenAntoine RIP Jean-Robert de Cavel RIP Jean-Robert de Cavel

Jean-Robert de Cavel was battling leiomyosarcoma for four years

Cavel was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018. His close friend and business associate Dennis Spiegel mentioned that he had been mentally and physically fighting the disease, and praised Cavel for continuing to work despite his health issues.

Spiegel spoke about how Cavel served as a grand marshal during the Reindog Parade on Mt. Adams.

Before Dennis Spiegel revealed the news of Jean-Robert de Cavel's cancer, he had already started getting his treatment. Dennis also picked up Cavel from the hospital at the time and dropped him off at his residence so that he could change his clothes and get back to the restaurant.

In an interview with The Enquirer, Cavel stated that his problem does not have a cure and he has decided to be strong and positive. He added that his team of doctors asked him to continue doing his work and not to give up.

Jean-Robert de Cavel opened many restaurants in collaboration with other companies

Jean-Robert de Cavel opened many restaurants at various locations (Image via Jeffrey Brown/Getty Images)

Born on September 12, 1961, Cavel started his career at Hotel Plaza Athenee in New York City, where he later became the head chef.

He collaborated with several companies like Pho Paris, Twist, Lavomatic Café, and more, and opened many restaurants. He then started a restaurant called Jean-Robert's Table in 2009, followed by others like French Crust, Le Bar a Boeuf, Eat at Jean-Bob's, Restaurant L, and more.

Cavel worked with restaurants like La Bonne Auberge, La Regence, La Gauloise, and more. He teamed up with other popular restaurants like Eat at Jean-Bob's, Frenchie Fresh, French Crust, Le Bar a Boeuf, and more. He served as the chef-in-residence of the Midwest Culinary Institute in 2009.

Jean-Robert de Cavel was the founder of the de Cavel Family SIDS Foundation along with his wife. Speaking about his achievements, Cavel once said:

"That's something I got very lucky without realizing, the support of everyone. People adopted me very quickly and I think when people adopt you, you feel comfortable. It was easier in Cincinnati to become more myself than it was in New York City."

Jean-Robert is survived by his wife Annette and daughter Leticia.

