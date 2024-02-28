What happened to Jennifer Hylkema? Driver charged as 51-year-old Lockport woman killed in crash 

Jennifer Hylkema, a 51-year-old woman from Lockport, was identified as the victim killed in a crash on Monday, February 26, 2024, on Transit Road after an alleged drunk driver struck her vehicle, Lockport Journal reported.

The incident reportedly occurred on the 6300 block of Transit Road, between Cloverleaf Drive and Rehm Road, about 9 p.m. Monday. Jennifer Hylkema was reportedly with an unnamed juvenile in the car at the time of the accident.

According to the Cheektowaga Police Department, Hylkema and the juvenile passenger were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where Hylkema died. The passenger was treated for minor injuries and subsequently released.

Driver in Jennifer Hylkema's crash accused of driving drunk

Detailing the incident in a press release on Facebook, the Cheektowaga Police Department said on Monday night, Jennifer Hylkema was exiting a parking lot on the west side of Transit between Cloverleaf Drive and Rehm Road.

When the victim’s vehicle was entering into traffic, it was struck by another vehicle, which was operated by 24-year-old Alondra Ramirez-Santiago of Cheektowaga. According to police, who received calls of a motor vehicle accident at approximately 9:00 PM, the suspect Ramirez-Santiago was allegedly driving drunk.

“Police Officers from both the Cheektowaga and Lancaster Police Departments responded to the accident. An investigation revealed that a vehicle was struck in the driver’s side as it entered into traffic from a parking lot located on the West side of Transit Road by a vehicle that was traveling Southbound on Transit Road.”

Police said Jennifer Hylkema, who was critically injured at the scene after the suspect struck her on the driver’s side of her vehicle, was taken to the Erie County Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“The vehicle that was struck was driven by 51-year-old Jennifer Hylkema, who was critically injured and taken to the Erie County Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.”

The suspect, Alondra Ramirez-Santiago from Cheektowaga, New York, was reportedly evaluated following the crash and arrested at the scene. It is unclear if the suspect sustained injuries in the accident. The suspect was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, driving while intoxicated in the first degree, and reckless driving. Police added:

“She was arraigned by Judge Stevens and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.”

According to WIVB, Alondra Ramirez-Santiago is due back in court on Friday, March 1, 2024, for a felony hearing.

The network reported a portion of Transit Road was closed overnight for approximately eight hours following the crash.