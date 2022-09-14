What happened to Jesse Powell? Tributes pour in as R&B singer dies aged 51 

Popular R&B singer Jesse Powell passed away on September 13, 2022, at the age of 51. The news was disclosed on social media by Jesse's sister Tamara Powell. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home.”

Tamara added that the family needs privacy as they mourn the loss and celebrate the singer's legacy. She concluded the post by writing that Powell loved music and his fans meant the world to him.

While the statement by Jesse's sister revealed that he was not hospitalized at the time of his death, no official cause has been announced as yet. There is also no information about whether he was suffering from any health issues in the past.

Powell is survived by his family members and detailed information about his personal life remains unknown.

"Mic was always on": Netizens pay tribute to Jesse Powell

Jesse Powell was a well-known name in the music industry and Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

k a r y. @itsKARY_

The 90’s >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>



RIP JESSE POWELL 🏽🕊 Mic was always on.The 90’s >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>RIP JESSE POWELL🏽🕊 Mic was always on. The 90’s >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>RIP JESSE POWELL 🙏🏽🕊 https://t.co/jX7JyaiciI

Darricc Daily @DarriccDaily RIP Jesse Powell

September 12, 1971 - September 14, 2022 RIP Jesse Powell September 12, 1971 - September 14, 2022 https://t.co/GDL0k7sceU

Dana White @ItsDanaWhite Oh no, not Jesse Powell. “You” is really one of the best male R&B vocal performances I’ve ever heard. May that man rest in peace. Oh no, not Jesse Powell. “You” is really one of the best male R&B vocal performances I’ve ever heard. May that man rest in peace.

Jerome Trammel @MrJeromeTrammel #RIPJessePowell 🕊

09.12.1971 - 09.13.2022



Jesse Powell definitely made one of the best wedding songs in music history. I’ll definitely have this on the playlist, if I ever get married. 09.12.1971 - 09.13.2022Jesse Powell definitely made one of the best wedding songs in music history. I’ll definitely have this on the playlist, if I ever get married. 🕊 #RIPJessePowell 🕊09.12.1971 - 09.13.2022Jesse Powell definitely made one of the best wedding songs in music history. I’ll definitely have this on the playlist, if I ever get married. ♥️ https://t.co/w7QUpijHMk

Jermaine @JermaineWatkins 🕊️ Jesse Powell singing Stevie Wonder’s Overjoyed. Shocking news for real. Rest in Peace to him. Respect to his family. 🕊️ Jesse Powell singing Stevie Wonder’s Overjoyed. Shocking news for real. Rest in Peace to him. Respect to his family. https://t.co/dNmpJveSLn

Evie Evez @evie_evez 🏼🕊



‘Bout It, ‘Bout It is still it fa me. RIP Jesse Powell, that man had a VOICE.🏼🕊‘Bout It, ‘Bout It is still it fa me. RIP Jesse Powell, that man had a VOICE. 🙏🏼🕊‘Bout It, ‘Bout It is still it fa me. ♥️ https://t.co/vFBwJ5MTQ9

Exploring Jesse Powell's illustrious career

Born on September 12, 1971, Jesse Powell’s song You reached second position on the R&B chart and ranked 10th on Billboard Hot 100. Over the course of his musical career, Powell released four studio albums, and was also the brother of R&B singers, Trina & Tamara.

Before shooting to fame, Powell’s family used to perform at local talent shows. Jesse was discovered by producer Carl Roland in Kansas City in 1993. He was then signed to Silas Records by Louil Silas, Jr.

Three years later, he finished working on his first album. His debut single, All I Need, was released in March 1996, and reached the 32nd position on the Billboard and R&B charts.

Jesse Powell was a famous singer and songwriter

He released his self-titled album in March 1996. Much like his previous single, this album also earned itself a spot on the Billboard R&B and Heatseekers charts. His second song was a remake of R&B group Enchantment's classic single, Gloria.

In 1998, Jesse released a single titled I Wasn’t with It. His second album, ‘Bout It, was released in September 1998. Although the album initially received a moderate response, sales shot up after the release of the set’s second single, You.

You was one of Powell's most successful songs and it was added to ‘Bout It, eventually trending on the Billboard R&B chart and Billboard Hot 100.

After Silas Records merged with MCA Records, Jesse released If I in 2000 followed by his third album, JP, in March 2001. He then joined Rivera Records and released his fourth album, Jesse, in October 2003.

Following Jesse, the singer retired from the music industry and later collaborated with other musical stars on their projects.

