What happened to John Mayer's dad? Dead and Company cancel show after singer's father suffers medical emergency

John Mayer recently canceled a performance with his band Dead & Company after his father, Richard Mayer, was rushed to the ER due to a medical emergency.

John Mayer was set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday night, July 6.

The singer wrote the following details via Instagram stories:

This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care. ”

Fortunately, the situation seems to be under control. Mayer continued:

“He is now fairly stable, and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can’t play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs.”

What do we know about Richard, John Mayer's father?

Richard's current condition and the cause of the emergency are unknown so far, but the singer is expected to keep his fans in the loop.

John Mayer is close to his 94-year-old father, Richard, who recently celebrated Father's Day. He has never failed to extend his love and admiration towards the man. Mayer decided to return to New York City from his home in Beverley Hills, California, in 2021 to spend time with his father

Richard is a retired high school principal and a piano player who played at a Rotary Club. He is married to Margaret Mayer, with whom he shares three children - Ben, John, and Carl.

While he was a musician, he had some apprehensions about John's career choice, as per an interview he gave People in 2007. He said:

"My experience in music was everybody had a job. We were teachers, plumbers, and on the weekends we'd play. So it boiled down to saying, 'John, you have to have a Plan B.' And John said, 'I don't have a Plan B. This is it.' Trying to get him 'within the lines' — I failed and he won. And he was right."

On the other hand, John Mayer talked effusively about his father while being interviewed by Andy Cohen in 2021:

"My father is the most upstanding man I've ever met. He's not the kind of guy who says, 'Don't cash that for a week.' He wouldn't have written the check if he couldn't cash it. He's never ventured something that he couldn't complete. I'm a mess of unfinished thoughts. Really. The music world allows it, art allows it. That's where I wish I was more like my father."

John also established The Richard Mayer Scholarship Fund in 2017 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to honor his father's legacy.

After the mishap, the Grateful Dead offshoot band, comprising John, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, promised a full refund of the tickets and a complimentary replay of the Friday night show via their Twitter account.

