What happened to Joshua Warner? 25-year-old dad dies after medical misdiagnosis

Joshua Warner, a 25-year-old dad, tragically passed away from a brain tumour, after the doctors misdiagnosed him and stated that it was appendicitis. As per Mirror, Joshua went to the hospital complaining of frequent headaches and sickness in June 2023. For the same, the doctors ran a few CT scans and said that the man had to get his appendix removed.

After getting the operation done, the man still complained of frequent headaches and also stated how he felt sick all the time. Post this, Joshua Warner was advised to get another scan, where the doctors allegedly found an anomaly in his brain.

However, he was not treated for the tumour as the doctors claimed that the anomaly occurred due to “an issue with the scan machine.”

The family is devastated after the young father passed away due to medical negligence, and the mother stated how he was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, and he ultimately passed away at his grandparents’ house.

The family stated how the doctors ran some tests, and finally found a big tumour on the right side of his brain to the back of the brain stem.

Joshua Warner passed away 12 days after being admitted to the hospital

As the self-employed carpenter, Joshua Warner, passed away due to a misdiagnosis by the doctors, the family claimed that he did not have any pain in his stomach, as he never reported so. And yet, the doctors asked him to get his appendix removed. The grieving mother said:

“Josh didn’t have any pain in his stomach. But they told us the pain in his head was ‘referred pain’. So, the next day, out came his appendix.”

At the same time, Joshua Warner's mother also informed that the family discovered on September 5, 2023, through a biopsy that Joshua has “high aggressive brain cancer.”

At the time, the doctors told the family that the 25-year-old had just three months to live. However, he passed away within 12 days of the diagnosis, on September 17, 2023. The mother also said:

"He wanted to share his story as he did not want anyone else to not be believed and he wanted to highlight the symptoms of a brain tumour."

The mother also described Joshua Warner as a “fun” person, who loved to make people laugh. She also called him “an amazing dad, and a brilliant son.” She said:

“He was a prankster, and had a beautiful soul and a really kind heart and I think that was why most people fell in love with him. He touched people’s hearts. He was an amazing dad, brother and a brilliant son. He was just a fantastic man. He was so very brave, I cannot quantify how brave he was through all of this. He never moaned. I think I would be feeling sorry for myself, but he never once did that.”

The family had then started a fundraiser for the treatment of the man after he was finally diagnosed with a brain tumour. The fundraiser successfully collected more than £20,000.

However, since Joshua Warner has tragically passed away, the money would be used for his son’s future.

At the moment, the family has not revealed if they would be taking any action against the medical professionals who misdiagnosed the son.