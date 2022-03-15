What happened to Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez? Venezuelan billionaire's son killed in Otoro fishing boat accident 

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, the son of a billionaire banker, was killed by a boat propeller while trying to save his partner during a Florida Keys fishing competition.

The 31-year-old was the child of Venezuela-based Baneso president Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez. As per the media outlet Miami Herald, Escotet Alviarez died on March 12 after jumping into waters about six miles off northern Key Largo while he and his fiancée Andrea Montero, 30, were trying to catch sailfish from a boat that was 60 feet long.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report obtained by the newspaper, Escotet Alviarez dived into the water to save Montero after she fell overboard, but he hit the vessel's propeller immediately and died as a result of his injuries.

The two participated in a fishing tournament organized by the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo. The FWC report did not mention Montero’s condition.

Brief information on Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez and his family

According to Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez was the youngest of Escotet Rodriguez's sons.

He graduated from The University of Miami. According to the company's website, the deceased was director of Miami-based Banesco USA and had "vast experience" in residential and commercial real estate developments throughout the Miami area. El Nacional reported that two of his brothers also work for Banesco.

Officials from Banesco USA did not return a message seeking further details on the March 12 fatality. On March 13, Venezuelan news outlets paid tribute online to Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, who reportedly planned to marry his fiance Montero in November. His remains will be interred in Miami.

A post by Venezuelan journalist Angela Oraa claims that Montero got out of the water "without consequences."

According to Forbes, Alviarez's 62-year-old father, Juan Carlos Escotet, is the founder of Venezuelan bank Banesco and is worth $3.5 billion.

In 1959, Alviarez's father, Juan Carlos Escotet, was born in Madrid and grew up in Venezuela as one of eight children of Spanish immigrants.

At 17, he began working full-time as a messenger for Banco Union while studying economics at night.

Banesco has branches in Venezuela, Spain, the United States, Panama, Puerto Rico, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom and France.

