What happened to KaMillion? Rapper reveals footage of encounter with Mexican Cartel

KaMillion's recent Instagram video has grabbed the attention of the internet. The recent kidnapping incident that happened in Mexico on March 3 leading to the death of a bystander and two Americans, is already trending online and many people have shared their experiences about it, including the rapper.

The caption of KaMillion's video stated that she and her crew were in Mexico when soe members of Gulf Cartel stopped them in the middle of the road and threatened them to give everything they had. She added:

"They took 1,500 from the stylist and asked where's the rest. I hid mine, but they kept asking for more. Scary stuff. Seeing the tragedies unfold in the media when I came back of people being killed, I feel so blessed."

KaMillion described it as "the worst trip" of her life and that Mexican cops told them that the notorious gang were linked to a cartel that kidnaps tourists and extorts money from them. In an Instagram Story, she responded to people's questions about Mexico and advised everyone to avoid staying on an Airbnb. She ended by saying that she would never visit Mexico again.

Gulf Cartel issues an apology over the death of the Americans

Gulf cartel issued an apology over the kidnapping of the Americans (Image via thelastshow/Twitter)

Following the kidnapping incident last week, Gulf Cartel expressed their dissatisfaction in a letter to The Associated Press, saying that the culprits have already been handed over to the authorities. The letter mentioned that the ones who were responsible have been working under their own rules instead of following the guidelines of the gang. The letter added:

"In addition the CDG asks society to remain calm because we are committed to ensure that these errors caused by indiscipline aren't repeated. The guilty parties will pay, regardless of who they are."

A video of the incident also went viral, where the four victims were forcefully taken to a pickup by a man armed with a gun. Among the victims, LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams were able to survive and have returned to the US after getting medical treatment.

One of the victims was Zindell, the younger brother of Zalandria Brown from Florence, Southern California, and another was Shaeed Woodard, who was McGee's cousin.

Although all four of them were accompanied by a fifth person, he got down in between before reaching the border as he did not have the documentation to enter Mexico. According to a law enforcement official, the entire incident was a result of mistaken identity.

Who is KaMillion?

KaMillion has written songs for well-known faces from the music industry, including Rihanna. She also opened for the BET Hip Hop Awards with Lil Duval in 2019.

The artist became popular for her appearance in the third season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami and her song Fine Azz was the theme song for the second season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

KaMillion has been featured as an actor on various shows like Star, The Quad, and Rap Sh!t. She has been a songwriter for singers like Trey Songz, Keke Palmer, Samantha Jade, and others.

