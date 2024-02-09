What happened to Kayla Wright? Investigation underway as missing Vermont woman found dead in container

Kayla Wright, a 29-year-old woman from Derby, Vermont, has been found shot to death. She was reported missing on Saturday, February 3. According to Vermont State Police, her body was discovered in Troy inside a large container on a sandbar in the Missisquoi River.

An autopsy conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head. It was ruled a homicide. Kayla Wright was last seen in Troy on Friday, February 9.

On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report about a body found inside a large container on a sandbar in the Missisquoi River near the Big Falls of Missisquoi State Park in Troy. Three individuals have been arrested on federal charges related to the conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There are no suspects in custody for the murder of Kayla Wright as of today.

The investigation into her death is still in progress, as reported by Newport Dispatch.

Kayla Wright's lifeless body was discovered inside a container

Kayla Wright's lifeless body was discovered on Tuesday, February 6, inside a container resting on a sandbar in the Missisquoi River. No one is currently facing any charges concerning her death.

However, federal drug charges have been levied against three individuals—Bryanna Rooney, Thomas Rooney, and Jakiy Tramaine-Corey Keith. The court records show their past encounters with Kayla Wright. The trio stands accused of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances. Jakiy Tramaine Corey Keith is expected to appear in federal court Thursday, according to NBC.

The arrests happened after a federal raid at a home on VT Route 100 in North Troy, which was part of the investigation into Wright's death. Bryanna and Thomas Rooney, named as the owners, and Jakiy Tramaine-Corey Keith, 24, were placed under arrest.

While the investigation was still going on, Keith informed the agents that he heard of an argument between Wright and a person only known as 'Kash KD' over the issue of counterfeit money. Reportedly, "Kash KD" murdered her, according to the Boston News.

Tthere have been no arrests connected directly to the homicide. Authorities believe the incident was isolated and there is no current threat to the public, as per Boston News.

The Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations are assisting Vermont State Police in this case. This collaborative effort also involves the narcotics investigation unit of the VSP.

Wright's lifeless body was discovered inside a toolbox discarded in the Big Falls area of the Missisquoi River, as reported by Newport Dispatch, days after she was last seen in Troy.

Authorities request the public to come forward and provide any information that can assist the investigation. Individuals with relevant details are urged to contact the state police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.

