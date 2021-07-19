What happened to Keyshia Cole's mother, Frankie Lons? Cause of death explored, as tributes pour in for the 61-year old reality star

American R&B singer Keyshia Cole’s mother, Frankie Lons, passed away today. Cole’s sister, Elite, confirmed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram stories, also mentioning that today would have marked her 61st birthday. She said:

“Worse pain ever… to see my mama in a body bag on her Birthday! My heart so f**kin broke.”

Keyshia Coles started her career in the entertainment industry when she met rapper MC Hammer at the age of 12. She went on to have influential mentors like Tupac Shakur, who guided her in the music business. The Oakland-native grew up with adopted parents, but she went on to meet her biological mother on the BET reality show, The Way It Is. Cole’s mother, Frankie, was just released from jail when she had started shooting with her daughter and was secretly battling with drug addiction.

What happened to Keyshia Cole’s mother?

No official report regarding Frankie Lons’ death has been released. Cole's brother, Sam, stated that Frankie Lons overdosed at a party. She was said to be celebrating her birthday but unfortunately relapsed while fighting on her journey to sobreity.

Not so long ago, the 39-year-old singer, actress and TV producer had stated that her mum, Francine 'Frankie' Lons, was checking herself into a rehab facility to get past her addiction.

On Sunday, Keyshia Cole posted on her Instagram saying that she would help her mother battle against her addiction no matter what. Fans began posting their condolences on Twitter and Instagram. Many were taken aback by the news.

Noooo, not Frankie 😢 i was her biggest fan on Keyshia Cole show 😩 back then R.I.P beautiful — BossDonnaCinCo (@ChelseaInspire) July 19, 2021

Keyshia Cole mom died that’s very sad I remember watching their show hoping they’d get it together 😭 — asia but make it ace (@thee1aceee) July 19, 2021

Damn Keyshia Cole mom died, felt like I knew that woman personally. RIP Ms.Frankie 🙏🏽 — Boss Lady ✨🤑 (@HoneyIceddT) July 19, 2021

Keyshia Cole mom represented a lot of women who went through the struggle of addiction/recovery. I hope she finally gets the peace she deserves ❤️ — Derrick Martin (@Derrickk___) July 19, 2021

I’m a lil hurt that Frankie died. I grew up watching Keyshia Cole and nem on TV. I always hoped Frankie would get clean. 🥺 — Schøølgírl Q. (@Mac_DeNiro93) July 19, 2021

rip frankie 🥺 loved her on the shows . prayers for keyshia cole and her family . — ap 💗 (@thatgirlleah_) July 19, 2021

broo im soooo hurt for keyshia cole 💔 — lo (@loxballer) July 19, 2021

My heart goes out to Keyshia Cole frfr 💛 — Tbby 🪐 (@teanuhwill) July 19, 2021

Oh wow Frankie passed.

My mom and I use to watch Keyshia Cole’s ‘The Way It Is’ religiously. Probably one of the first reality shows I followed besides ‘Making the Band.’ RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/tG15aJBiVW — 🫖 Tami (@TeaWithTami) July 19, 2021

Keyshia’s mother had been in news in April after she filed a lawsuit against Le Parc Suite Hotel. Frankie allegedly had a bump-in with an unexpected sign board. The lawsuit mentioned that Frankie was walking out of the hotel and while she was exiting the lobby, “a heavy ‘EXIT’ sign hanging loosely” fell on her.

Keyshia Cole’s mother claimed she suffered severe injuries which permanently harmed her. Frankie and her attorney Michael Marzban were said to be seeking medical fees from the hotel and something for her “pain and suffering.”

