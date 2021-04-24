Grammy-winning artist MC Hammer praises WWE Superstar

WWE has always been very open to the involvement of celebrities in their product. The idea is for stars from other mediums to show up and hopefully attract some new eyes to WWE programming. Hot off the heels of Bad Bunny's appearances, they seem to have another celebrity singing the praises of a WWE Superstar.

MC Hammer took to social media last night to praise WWE RAW Superstar Naomi. She has been wowing fans with her skill and agility in the ring and has now caught the eye of the three-time Grammy award winner.

MC Hammer posted a video featuring highlights of the match between Naomi and Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber 2017 with the caption:

"Don't Hurt'em !!!"

The tweet was followed by MC Hammer lauding Naomi's "Elite Skills."

The same match saw Naomi win her first WWE SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Alexa Bliss. It was a star-making moment for her which many fans cherish to this day.

MC Hammer proceeded to post another gif of Naomi a few hours later.

The chart-topping artist has shown that he is a big fan of the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Advertisement

Naomi is currently active in the WWE Women's Tag Team Division

Naomi

After dropping the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, Naomi struggled a bit to find her place on the roster. She was booked into various feuds with the likes of Mandy Rose.

She soon took a hiatus from WWE before returning in early 2020 at the Royal Rumble, where she had a strong showing. Nonetheless, Naomi has never found her way back into a main event spot.

This sparked the "Naomi deserves better" hashtag on social media, with fans asking for her to be pushed. However, she suffered another injury and had to take even more time off before her most recent return.

She is now in a tag team with Lana. The pair have been pursuing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for months.