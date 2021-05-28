5 Conor McGregor Instagram posts that show off his insane wealth

Conor McGregor's financial success in MMA is something that fighters will struggle to match for years to come. The Notorious Irishman featured in the highest-selling PPV MMA event of all time, and has also been a part of numerous other high selling events.

His financial success has been so profitable that in 2021 he was named top of Forbes' list of highest earning athletes. McGregor also created his iconic whisky brand, Proper 12 Whisky, as well as his new sports range/app, McGregor Fast.

All of these factors have combined to give McGregor an exorbitant amount of disposable income, and on his social media one can see where most of it is spent.

The following list details five of McGregor's social media posts that best show off his insane wealth.

#5 Personal suit brand

This post may pale in comparison to some of the extravagant examples of wealth further down the list. But the ability to brag about one's own suit brand is still out of the ordinary.

The post shows McGregor showing off his latest steel blue three-piece suit from the August McGregor retail line. The August McGregor brand is one of many enterprises that McGregor has invested in and is only serving to add to his already copious bank account.

#4 A Rolex "you would have seen on Tupac"

Before fighting Dustin Poirier on the UFC's Fight Island, McGregor took the time to acclimatize to Abu Dhabi first. In McGregor's world, this amounted to buying a Rolex, the likes of which legendary hip hop artist Tupac Shakur would have worn.

In a video posted to his Instagram, McGregor can be seen admiring his new timepiece. The watch itself is a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date and whilst the price is unknown due to Rolex's policies, McGregor no doubt paid a small fortune for the luxurious piece.

#3 Spoilt for choice

McGregor has undoubtedly been through his fair share of hardships early on in life. But now, his life decisions are of a decidedly different nature if his social media is to be believed.

In a post on McGregor's Instagram, he can be seen choosing between two of his luxury cars, supposedly going with his Drophead Rolls Royce. The post also included the hashtag "morning choices at the beach house."

#2 Two is better than one

McGregor truly decided to splash the cash during his time preparing for the Poirier rematch. A post on his Instagram showed him in possession of not one, but two new watches. He also flaunted a new Bentley and a customized suit which had his initials embroidered onto his cuffs.

The watches came at a combined price of $3.50 million. The first, a ‘Jacob & Co's Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette,' cost around $1.3 million. Alternatively, the second watch is titled 'The Rasputin' and costs a whopping $2.7 million. The Rasputin reportedly includes a hidden image behind the face of the watch.

#1 Mega Yacht

In what seems to be a staple essential for the modern day millionaire, McGregor has posted numerous pictures to his Instagram of his 300 foot yacht. The super yacht was designed and built by the Italian Sea Group and Tecnomar for Lamborghini, and is one of only sixty-three ever made.

Fittingly, McGregor naturally purchased the 12th one made. The Irishman caused quite the stir by arriving at Fight Island in the luxurious behemoth, preferring it to the UFC supplied accommodation.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.