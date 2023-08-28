What happened to Killswitch Engage band? Tour bus meets with accident after colliding with elk in Sweden

Killswitch Engage is currently in the midst of its Summer European tour. On August 25, 2023, the group was on its way to perform at the Dalhalla Brinner Metal Festival in Rattvik, Sweden, when their bus met with an accident and collided with an elk on the road.

After the accident, the band's vocalist, Jesse Leac shared a post about the same on social media and confirmed that none of the band members were injured. However, he stated that the bus driver tore a few ligaments and was "shaken up" by the crash.

He penned a lengthy note reflecting on the collision and uploaded a video featuring the extensive damage to the bus as well.

"You never know what tomorrow holds take nothing for granted. This is the scene I woke up to yesterday morning around 6am. Thankfully no one was seriously injured. Our driver Tom sustained some torn ligaments and was shaken up for sure but he is ok. The majestic Moose (*correction an ELK) that collided with our bus however did not fare so well sadly," he said.

"Grateful we are all ok" - Killswitch Engage vocalist pens note about recent accident

The video Jesse Leach shared online featured Killswitch Engage's tour bus, whose windscreen was shattered beyond repair. The artist reflected on the fact that the accident could have been fatal and penned a note about the cost of touring.

"The cost can be high when living this life. The moments of beauty and triumph can be suddenly interrupted by suffering and loss. It’s a constant balance of trust, hope and keeping anxieties at bay. We carry on somehow, someway and we count our losses with our gains and we make it all make sense so we can do what we do out here on the road," he wrote.

The singer then went on to mention that he was grateful for everyone and asked his fans to remember that bands often have to deal with several hardships while on tour. The singer also expressed his sympathy for anyone who lost someone on the road as he continued:

"Grateful for my friends and chosen family out here. Grateful we are all ok and able to continue on. My deepest sympathies to anyone who’s lost a loved one or had to suffer because the road came to collect. I prayed and sat with my fear yesterday. Just so grateful it wasn’t worse than it could’ve been. Don’t take life for granted you never know what tomorrow holds for you."

Killswitch Engage is an American metalcore band that is best known for its fourth studio album, As Daylight Dies, which was released on November 21, 2006, via Roadrunner.

The album was a chart-topper and it peaked at number 29 on the Australian album chart. It also ranked at number 30 on the Billboard 200 album chart. As Daylight Dies also earned platinum certification in the US and is currently Killswitch Engage's most successful album.