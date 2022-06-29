What happened to Kim Pegula? Death rumors debunked as family issues statement 

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula was recently rushed to the ICU to receive treatment for an unknown medical issue. The news of her hospitalization was initially confirmed by Rachel Hopmayer from Spectrum News 1 Buffalo:

“Per patient information representative, I can confirm that Kim Pegula is hospitalized in the ICU at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional.”

Circling The Wagons Podcast @CTWpod Sincerely hoping Kim Pegula is going to be alright.



We haven’t gotten an update lately and I don’t like it. Sincerely hoping Kim Pegula is going to be alright. We haven’t gotten an update lately and I don’t like it.

Shortly after, the Pegula family also issued an official statement about her health condition to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. They confirmed that Kim was receiving treatment from expert health professionals and asked the public to respect their privacy:

“Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

Nearly two days after the statement, NHL commissioner Greg Bettman provided another positive update about Pegula’s health to The Buffalo News. He said that the businesswoman showed considerable signs of progress and asked fans to keep her in prayers:

“Thankfully, she has made progress over the last few days, and has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. I ask that you continue to keep Kim and the Pegula family in your prayers, and ask that you respect their need and desire for privacy.”

Jared Forcucci.... @ThatBillsDude Stop with the Rumors about Kim Pegula. Have some damn respect. No one knows the truth right now. Stop tagging her. Leave the family alone. They will share info when they are ready too. #Billsmafia Stop with the Rumors about Kim Pegula. Have some damn respect. No one knows the truth right now. Stop tagging her. Leave the family alone. They will share info when they are ready too. #Billsmafia

As official updates from the Pegula family came to a standstill, unconfirmed rumors about Kim Pegula’s passing started making the rounds on the internet. Some users also went on to claim that the Pegula Sports president had died due to a cardiac arrest.

However, all rumors surrounding Pegula’s death were immediately shot down and debunked by her family. Sources also confirmed that she was continuing to make progress under professional care and further asked people to honor the family’s privacy.

Family shuts down Kim Pegula’s death hoax

Kim Pegula recently made news after being admitted to the hospital over unidentified health issues. Shortly after, unconfirmed rumors about her untimely death surfaced on social media.

However, the rumors were immediately debunked by Pegula’s family who mentioned that her health condition had improved and she was undergoing rest and rehabilitation at the moment:

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

Following news of Pegula’s ill health, Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott sent his prayers and thoughts to the businesswoman and her family. He said:

“What they’ve done for me and my family, I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to repay them. So, we love them. And more than anything, we just want to be there for him right now.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen also sent his good wishes to Pegula and asked fans to pray for her during a conference:

“We’re all praying for them, and we appreciate everyone in the community praying for them as well. She’s done so much for our organization, and we all love her so much. Again, as a team we’re saying our prayers, and we just ask that you guys do the same for us, please.”

Andy Young @AndyYoungTV Josh Allen says the entire team is praying for Kim Pegula and asks that others do the same. He says the team was surprised to find out today that Kim is dealing with a medical issue. #Bills #Bills Mafia Josh Allen says the entire team is praying for Kim Pegula and asks that others do the same. He says the team was surprised to find out today that Kim is dealing with a medical issue. #Bills #BillsMafia https://t.co/gzhgTnvhrm

At the time of writing, the exact cause of Pegula’s illness and hospitalization has not been made public yet despite the speculation surrounding her health condition. Further updates from her family are awaited.

