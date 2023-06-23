What happened to Laura Ilg? Investigation underway as pregnant woman fatally shot by 2-year-old son in Norwalk Ohio

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of Laura Ilg, a eight months pregnant mother, who was fatally shot by her 2-year-old son Liam in a Norwalk, Ohio, home.

The toddler was reportedly playing with a gun he allegedly found on his parents’ nightstand on June 16, 2023, when he accidentally fired and killed his 31-year-old pregnant mother, Laura Ilg.

Authorities said that Laura was rushed to Fisher-Titus Medical Center, where surgeons performed an emergency c-section, however, the baby and the mother did not survive the trauma sustained by the gunshot wound.

Authorities revealed that responding officers found two more firearms, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in the couple’s bedroom closet and an airsoft rifle from a computer room closet while searching the victim’s home.

As authorities continue to investigate the case, they said that the toddler was staying with his father.

Details explored as Laura Ilg fatally shot by a toddler at their Norwalk Ohio home

Authorities detailing the incident said that last week police responded to a 911 call from the victim Laura Ilg who told dispatchers she had been shot in the back by her toddler Liam inside their Norwalk Ohio home.

Shortly after, police reportedly received a call from the victim’s husband, 28-year-old Alek Ilg, who was at work at the time. Alek told dispatchers that his wife had called him at work “screaming something about his son” and asked him to call the police.

Upon arrival, police found the 33 weeks pregnant victim with the toddler in the couple’s bedroom along with a loaded weapon. Laura, who was fully conscious told the officers that her son had gained access to the weapon which belonged to her husband from their nightstand.

The victim revealed that the weapon was always kept on the nightstand in the locked bedroom and the house was babyproofed to prevent the two-year-old from accessing the weapon.

Laura explained to the police that while she was in the laundry room, the toddler had somehow managed to get his hands on the weapon. The victim, who allegedly found her son playing with the gun, was accidentally shot after the toddler pulled the trigger.

In a Facebook post, Laura Ilg's husband, Alek, aghast over his loss paid tribute to his deceased wife and child. He said:

“If you haven't heard, Laura and our unborn son Talisen passed away Friday. There are no words for the pain and loss I feel. She was, is, and will always be, the love of my life.”

Alek’s aunt Libbie Ilg Tenaglia also posted a touching tribute to the victims. She said:

“This is my handsome, and genuinely loving nephew Alek Ilg and his beautiful wife, Laura Ilg. Laura and their 2nd, unborn child, Talisen, passed away suddenly. It's a tragic loss for everyone. Especially their firstborn sweet boy Liam."

She added:

"He is a beautiful gift to this world and we will be forever grateful he is with us. Please pray for this little family that went from almost 4 to 2 in the blink of an eye. My heart is so shocked and sad. God bless you Alek and Liam.”

Authorities said that no charges have been filed as they investigate the case.

