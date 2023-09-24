What happened to Laura Vickers? Tributes pour in as Ex- Arsenal star Josh Vickers' wife dies just three months after wedding

Footballer Josh Vickers has revealed that his wife, Laura Vickers, passed away after a long battle with cancer. The duo got married three months ago in June. Josh paid tribute to his wife by posting a picture from his wedding day on Instagram. He wrote:

"I have written and unwritten this so many times and still can't find the right words to say and don't know if I ever will. On Tuesday evening my wife lost her long battle against cancer…."

Josh called his wife the "strongest, bravest, and most loving person" he ever met. He revealed that Laura kept on smiling even if she was suffering a lot and continued to make a lot of memories. Josh continued:

"I will cherish every moment we spent together from the first time we meet to the moment you peacefully passed. I know that you will be looking down on me and continuing to inspire me every day."

Concluding, he wrote:

"Thank you to everyone that has supported myself and both families through this incredibly difficult time. Truly fortunate to have the most amazing family and friends!"

Netizens pay tribute to Josh Vickers' wife as she dies after battling cancer

Josh Vickers tied the knot with Laura Vickers around three months ago. Laura's death has left the netizens shocked, and they paid tribute to her on different social media platforms.

Netizens pay tribute on Instagram (Image via joshuavickers/Instagram)

There are no details available for how long Laura was fighting cancer, and Laura's profession at the time of her death also remains unknown. The Metro states that Josh Vickers shared various posts featuring his wife's battle with cancer and her chemotherapy.

Josh plays for Derby County, and he was absent from their latest game on September 23, 2023, due to some personal reasons. The teammates entered the playground holding a shirt featuring Josh's name and number. They also shared a picture on X, where they were holding Josh's shirt in front and wrote:

"For Josh #DCFC."

Laura Vickers and Josh Vickers got married in June

As per The Sun, Laura and Josh got engaged in Canada in 2022. However, they moved in together to their first home in 2019. They exchanged vows three months ago.

Although there are no details available about Laura's personal life and career, she shared a few posts related to her chemotherapy on Facebook. One of the posts was shared back in July 2020, where she wrote that she is happy with the support that she is getting. She said that she had no idea what would happen in 2021. She wrote:

"My heart goes out to all those people who are going through their cancer journey during the pandemic – it's a hard enough fight on its own let alone with the added stress of Covid!"

She also shared a fundraiser post in September 2021, where she was collecting funds for Cancer Research UK.