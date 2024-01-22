What happened to Lauren Kresse? Tributes pour in as beloved Boca Raton police officer passes away at 44

The Boca Raton, Florida community is mourning the loss of Officer Lauren Kresse. She was 44 years old at the time of passing. Many have since taken to the internet to pay tribute to the police veteran who died of cancer.

On January 20, the Boca Raton Police X page shared a picture of Kresse and revealed that she had sadly passed away. They revealed that she died of cancer the previous day while surrounded with her family and loved ones.

They also shared that she had worked with the police department for the past 20 years as an instructor with the Boca Raton Police Training Unit and was also a member of the Boca Raton Police Honor Guard for numerous years.

They revealed that one of her duties included training officers and aiding them in handling equipment safely.

Speaking about Lauren Kresse’s personality, they said:

“Lauren’s bright and bold personality positively influenced everyone she interacted with. She was fiercely loyal to the people and things she loved, and her unwavering passion for law enforcement was evident throughout her career. We will miss Lauren every day around the department, but find comfort knowing we have a warrior guardian angel looking out for us.”

According to a GoFundMe page, Lauren Kresse was battling ovarian cancer.

Netizens have since taken to the internet to pay tribute to the policewoman.

“Prayers up”: Tributes pour in as Lauren Kresse passes away

Netizens were incredibly saddened to hear that the law enforcement officer had passed away at such a young age. Many flooded X with tributary messages. A few read:

GoFundMe page raised over $56,000 to help Lauren Kresse fight cancer

In March 2022, Patty Vazquez-Bello created a GoFundMe page titled "Help our hero fight her battle." She revealed that Lauren Kresse was fighting ovarian cancer and that all of the funds collected through the online fundraiser would cover her “medical bills, meals, and all the other burdens this diagnosis can bring.”

The GoFundMe page also read:

“As a community of friends, family, and her biggest supporters, it is our time to rally behind her and her family. No donation is too small.”

At the time of writing this article, the GoFundMe page had amassed $56,365 through 370 donations. Some netizens continue to donate to the page. Many had shared their support on the page with loving messages. A few read:

Netizens extended support to the officer as she battled cancer (Image via GoFundMe)

At the time of writing this article, details about the memorial and funeral arrangements were not made public.