Who was Haley Odlozil? Tributes pour in as viral TikTok mom battling cancer dies aged 30

TikTok mom Haley Odlozil recently passed away at the age of 30 after struggling with ovarian cancer. Haley's husband Taylor was sharing everything about his wife's battle with cancer after she was diagnosed with the disease in 2015. Taylor revealed the news of Haley's death on July 14, 2023, through TikTok.

Taylor wrote that he feels blessed that Haley was a part of his life for around 16 years, adding that he felt honored to take care of her. He added:

"One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last eight years. The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her, but so overwhelmingly sad I'm not there to see it."

Several others expressed grief on social media platforms, with a few writing that they expected her to recover completely from her cancer.

Haley Odlozil became popular after her husband shared a TikTok video

Haley Odlozil was battling ovarian cancer since 2015 and the doctors revealed last year that she was out of options. Her husband Taylor Odlozil shared a TikTok video in 2022 where he spoke of her struggle with ovarian cancer.

The clips featured Haley and the couple's son Weston. In it, Taylor was heard saying that he was losing his family and was helpless. The video received around 19 million views and Taylor addressed the same by saying that he was shocked to see the response.

In one of the clips, Haley was seen vomiting with Weston rubbing her back. Taylor said that Haley lost some weight, adding:

"Since October when we found out, she's just slowly gone downhill and the last three weeks have been really bad. She's barely eating (and) she throws up (about) 20 times a day now. It's just terrible."

Taylor said that their son knows about Haley's disease but he cannot understand what might happen in the future. In an interview, Haley Odlozil also said that things are tough when there is a child in the family, adding that she is now focusing more on creating good memories.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

The TikTok video posted by Taylor Odlozil was seen by many, who all wished for Haley's quick recovery. However, when they learnt about her passing, they took to social media to post condolence messages for her family.

corina✫ @corinalizett Opened tiktok to find out haley odlozil passed away; heartbroken for this family :(

If you don’t know the story, her husband and her have been documenting her battle with cancer. Showing how she’s spent her final year, saying her goodbyes and doing her best to prepare her son.

jessica 🤍 @_jessicalee_j please pray for the Odlozil family. the wife and mom, Haley, passed away after fighting ovarian cancer for years. her husband and little boy need the comfort of Jesus.

Tiolu✨ @Misstiolu Oh my heart is completely broken. I really prayed this woman wouldn’t die. Rest in Peace Haley Taylor Odlozil

angie ♡ @angiepangie25 she changed so many lives, and inspired so many people.

she changed so many lives, and inspired so many people.

i'm praying for her son and her husband today. opening tiktok to find out that haley odlozil passed away is such a hard blow

Mer🤍 3 days🫶🏼 @Merxleighann Haley Odlozil who had ovarian cancer passed away, my heart hurts so bad for her family and friends ):

Haley Odlozil was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2015. In an interview with Today, Taylor Odlozil said that there were only two months left before their wedding when they discovered the disease and the fact that Haley can never have children.

They tied the knot after Haley underwent chemotherapy for nine weeks. However, the chemo didn't prove to be effective, as Taylor recounted:

"The doctor basically told us that the chemo did absolutely nothing and that the tumors didn't shrink at all. They actually grew. That's when I found out she had six months left (to live)."

The pair returned from their honeymoon and met a New York-based surgeon who operated on Haley. The operation removed the cancer completely but it returned immediately after, following which Haley Odlozil continued to fight it until her death.

In October last year, after a bowel obstruction, Haley's doctors told her "she was past the point of surgery," as per Taylor. The couple then took to documenting their last few months together.

The duo's son, Weston, was born through surrogacy. He is currently four years old.