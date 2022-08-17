How old is Adrienne Bailon's husband? TV star welcomes first child via surrogacy with Israel Houghton

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton recently became the parents of a baby born through surrogacy. The singer revealed the news on social media and wrote,

“Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…”

In the heartwarming post, Bailon said that everyone knows about their love story and the journey they went through before the baby’s birth. She said that they have quietly prayed for the last nine months for their baby to arrive safely.

Bailon concluded by noting:

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed player, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton”

Everything we know about Adrienne Bailon’s husband

Born on May 19, 1971, Adrienne Bailon’s husband, Israel Houghton, is 51 years old. The singer, songwriter, and producer is considered to be one of the most influential Christian music performers at the moment for his ability to induce zest and energy in contemporary gospel and worship.

Israel decided to devote his time to the Worship Ministry in 1989 and founded the music group Israel & New Breed in 1995. The group released their debut album, New Season in 2001 followed by Real in 2002 and Live from Another Level in 2004.

Houghton is the producer of Michael Gungor’s first album, Bigger than My Imagination, released in 2003. He then released another album Timeless Christmas in 2006 followed by A Deeper Level the following year.

Houghton's first solo album, The Power of One, was released in 2009, and the songs included in the album received a positive response from the public. His next two releases were Love God, Love People and London Sessions. He then released a compilation album, Decade, in March 2012 followed by an album, Jesus at the Center, in August 2012.

He has been a recipient of 11 Dove Awards, 2 Stellar Awards, and 6 Grammy Awards. The 51-year-old was previously married to gospel singer Meleasa Houghton. They tied the knot in 1994 and had four children – Mariah, Milan, Jordan, and Israel II.

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton’s relationship timeline

Although little is known about how they first met, Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton exchanged vows in December 2019. The actress has previously spoken up about her battle with infertility, stating that her journey towards pregnancy was not easy. While speaking on The Real, she said,

“I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away. I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way.”

She mentioned that it would happen according to God’s wish and she believes in that. She added,

“I think I looked at myself and in my mind I was like, ‘I’m a Cheetah Girl, I’m 19 years old’ and then I woke up and was like actually, I’m going to be 35 in a few weeks and that makes a big difference. I can feel as youthful as I want in the inside and in my heart, but my ovaries are what they are and that s**ks to hear that.”

Adrienne also shared that she had previously thought that because she had wide hips and was a Latina, she would get pregnant if her husband looked at her. After overcoming many struggles, it seems that the celebrity is finally seeing her dream come true.

