What happened to Lily Peters? Chippewa Falls missing girl found dead near Wisconsin walking trail

Lily Peters, a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin, was found dead near a walking route a day after she went missing while visiting family nearby, according to police.

Peters' remains were located in a forested area near a brewery parking lot near her aunt's home in Chippewa Falls on April 25.

As per WEAU13 News, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference:

“The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Iliana Peters. At this point, we are considering this a homicide investigation.”

Lily, a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, went missing on April 24. At 9 p.m., her father reported her missing to the police.

The girl's bike was subsequently discovered near the walking route when police sent canine teams. Her aunt's house is just about four blocks away.

Police has asked the public to remain vigilant after the death of Lily Peters

As per the official statement, the Chippewa Falls Police Department and the numerous assisting agencies “will be working diligently on this case."

"We encourage anyone with information to please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department and to maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public. To maintain the integrity of this very active and ongoing investigation, I am unable to provide further details at this time.”

On April 25, Chippewa Falls police were on the lookout for her perpetrator. Chief Kelm asked the residents to “maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public.”

Less than 12 hours after Lily Peters' body was discovered in a forested area of Chippewa Falls, the police chief has warned neighbors to be cautious since whomever killed the little girl is still at large.

"I want to reiterate that people remain vigilant as there could be a danger to the public. Chippewa Falls is a safe community. This is a very rare occurrence, however we have to be cognizant to the fact that it will require some additional vigilance today."

Police have not identified any suspects, with Kelm stating that his team, along with several local and state resources, is "very early in this investigation" and can only disclose limited information.

