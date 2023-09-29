What happened to Los Jones? Body found in search for missing 5-year-old boy in Texas

5-year-old Los Jones went missing on Thursday, September 28, after he apparently wandered off from his house. After extensive efforts to find the child, authorities ended up discovering a body in a pond. Authorities had also deployed K-9 units and drones to look for Los Jones. After the discovery of the body, police believe that the body might be Jones.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Maj. Earl Dean revealed that the family of Los Jones reported him missing, about an hour after he disappeared. Authorities claimed that the child allegedly left the house through the window of the house.

Los Jones, a 5-year-old boy from west Harris County, is believed to have been found dead in the pond after he went missing on Wednesday

A young boy, identified as Los Jones disappeared from his house on Thursday, September 28, 2023. At about 2.35 pm local time, the same day, the missing kid's family called 911 to report the case Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Los Jones was allegedly last seen at his house, in the Katy area. HCSO confirmed that they arrived at the site in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane, sometime after the child went missing.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated that after extensive searches for the missing child, they recovered the body. Gonzalez wrote on X,

"Sad news. Our dive team has recovered the body, believed to be the missing 5-year-old male child. Our condolences go out to the family."

Major Earl Dean said,

"The sonar is attached to a robotic device and it was deployed into the water and we are able to see video images of the child underwater."

No additional information has been revealed about the case as of now. It is currently an ongoing investigation.

Authorities found a piece of the child's clothing near the water body

Surveillance footage has also been obtained by the police, which captured the child walking toward the pond. Dean said,

"It’s a tragic situation. None of our officers want to respond to this type of call but we have a duty to come out here. Our primary focus was to locate this child and we were hoping for the best, but unfortunately, this tragedy occurred."

Police revealed that along with the body, they had also found a piece of the child's clothing nearby. Dean added:

"They are very distraught, naturally. It’s tragic to lose any loved one, but especially a child."

Along with K-9 units and drones, underwater sonic equipment was also deployed in the search for the missing boy. Apart from local police, HCSO's Crimes Against Children Unit has also been involved in the investigation of the mysterious death. Law enforcement officials have expressed condolences to the family of the deceased child, who are now coping with the tragic loss.