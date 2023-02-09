What happened to Luz Hernandez? Missing Jersey City teacher found dead in shallow grave

On Tuesday, February 7, 223, 33-year-old kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez was found dead following a welfare check that was done to her Van Horne Street residence. After she failed to appear at work on Monday, the teacher from Jersey City was reported missing.

Authorities declared Luz Hernandez dead at the scene. She has reportedly been working as a teacher’s assistant at the Beloved Community Charter School since 2017. The school remained closed to show respect to the deceased kindergarten teacher.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation to find out what happened to 33-year-old Luz Hernandez. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced that Luz was found in what appeared to be a shallow grave.

Luz Hernandez was reported missing on Monday by her employer after she didn’t come to work

Authorities at the Beloved Community Charter School reported a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher missing on February 6, 2023. According to the New York Post, a teacher named Luz Hernandez had been missing since Saturday, February 4. The teacher had been working at the school since 2017 and was a mother of three.

After receiving the report, authorities went to do a welfare check at Luz Hernandez’s Van Horne Street home. However, they made a gruesome discovery when they found her dead in “what appeared to be a shallow grave.” According to Suarez, the body was found shortly before 5 pm on Tuesday, and Luz was pronounced dead immediately.

Law enforcement officials believe her death to be suspicious. Police noticed blood spatters on the 33-year-old teacher’s apartment door. The cause and manner of Luz Hernandez’s death are yet to be discovered by the state Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Bret Schundler, the founder of the school said:

“People loved her. She was a wonderful co-worker. She was a beloved member of the Beloved family. People are feeling devastated by this.”

Kimberly Kravitz @KimberlyKravitz The body of a missing kindergarten teacher from Jersey City has been found. 33-year old, Luz Hernandez was a teacher at the Blessed Community Charter School. She leaves behind three children of her own. The Hudson County Prosecutor Homicide Unit is investigating. @News12NJ The body of a missing kindergarten teacher from Jersey City has been found. 33-year old, Luz Hernandez was a teacher at the Blessed Community Charter School. She leaves behind three children of her own. The Hudson County Prosecutor Homicide Unit is investigating. @News12NJ https://t.co/NjuNCZ06o4

He further said:

“There is going to be a desire to commemorate her and there’s going to be a desire to support her family. Her whole family was involved and was part of the Beloved Community.

Christino Hernandez, Luz’s brother, also addressed the incident and said that Luz was a happy individual who loved kids, which prompted her to become a teacher:

“She was always happy. She loved the kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids.”

Meanwhile, a neighbor named Henry Judson told CBS News:

“What can you say, you know? This is something you would never expect, especially in this neighborhood.”

A user named Educational Gilmore also wrote on Facebook:

“My heart goes out to the family of Luz Hernandez and the Beloved Charter School family...”

If Hernandez’s death is ruled a homicide, it’ll be the fifth one in Hudson County since the beginning of the year. In a separate case, a Jersey City public school teacher was fatally shot. Police then believed that the incident happened primarily due to domestic violence.

Along with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, the Jersey City Police Dept. and the Kearny Police Dept. are also assisting in the investigation. There have been no reports of arrests as of now. The deceased teacher’s children are currently with Luz's mother.

Police have urged anyone with any information regarding the death of the school teacher to reach out to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

