What happened to Mark Ronson? Composer shares health update with fans after hospitalization

Mark Ronson, the Oscar-winning music composer and producer, announced on April 2 via an Instagram post that he has been hospitalized after his recent performance at a gig.

Mark Ronson uploaded a picture of himself in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs-up. In the caption of his Instagram post, he explained that during his last gig, the house PA, which is the venue's in-house speaker equipment, was in bad condition. To help, he tried to move the heavy stage monitor toward the audience and ended up popping two bicep tendons.

"That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice. Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway," he wrote.

According to Mayo Clinic, physical therapy and rest help cure popped bicep tendons. However, in severe cases, surgery might be necessary.

Mark Ronson's upcoming memoir Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City

Mark Ronson at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside - Image via Getty

According to People's report, Mark Ronson announced on March 27 that his memoir, Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City, will be released on September 23, 2025. Ronson gave a statement to Rolling Stone, claiming that his early days as a DJ in New York City laid the foundation of his music career. He said,

"DJ’ing in Nineties New York City informed everything I ever did after, becoming the foundation for all my future work and creativity."

He said that in his upcoming memoir, he will showcase his three "great loves," which include his love for DJing, the nightlife of New York City, and the people he has come across over the years who became his second family.

"In Night People, I wanted to capture that transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJ’ing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family."

Calling Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City, a "love letter" to a bygone era, Ronson stated that those years shaped his career and identity.

"This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity — a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself," he said.

For the unversed, Mark Ronson is a nine-time Grammy-winning producer. His 2015 hit song, Uptown Funk, featuring Bruno Mars, went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also worked on Dua Lipa's Dance the Night and Miley Cyrus' Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.

In 2019, Ronson won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for writing Shallow from A Star Is Born. At the 2024 Oscar Awards, he earned a nomination for his song I'm Just Ken from Barbie.

