“The perfect sweet combination!” – Fans excited as NYC’s Magnolia Bakery unveils Sweet Dreams cupcakes and banana pudding for BTS’ j-hope’s release

On March 4, 2024, Magnolia Bakery NYC announced a special treat for BTS' j-hope's upcoming release Sweet Dreams. From March 7-9, the Rockefeller Center store will sell Sweet Dreams cupcakes and its signature banana pudding. The location is 1240 Avenue of the Americas (at 49th Street).

Magnolia Bakery shared the announcement via an Instagram story. The bakery, known for its classic desserts, has unleashed limited-time treats before. This launch caught the attention of ARMYs, who shared their excitement on social media.

"Magnolia Bakery x j-hope??🥹😍 OMG, the perfect sweet combination!," an X user commented.

In 2022, the BTS star had Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding before his Lollapalooza performance. Later, the bakery tweeted a photo of him holding it, writing:

“J-Hope knows the best pre-Lolla dessert.”

Fans reacted to Magnolia Bakery’s Sweet Dreams collaboration, with many expressing disappointment about not being in NYC.

"NYC hobi girlies are stay winning this week 😭," a fan remarked.

"What the hell why am i not in new york?????," a user shared.

"LIKE NYC ARMYS HOW ARE WE FEELING," a netizen said.

Below are other fan responses.

"Omg I gotta go," a person noted.

"Stop this is so cute," a viewer mentioned.

"A jhope sweet dreams magnolia bakery banana pudding would cure me right now," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope drops another Sweet Dreams teaser ahead of its release

On March 5, 2025, BTS’ j-hope dropped a 17-second teaser for Sweet Dreams. The preview gives a brief look at the track. The 31-year-old is set to drop his highly anticipated digital single featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST.

The clip begins with a strumming guitar as Hobi moves in bed. A ceiling light sways while shadows appear on the walls. The focus shifts to two glasses of soda and ice, which shake. The teaser ends with the Bangtan Boy waking up as sunlight hits his face.

The latest teaser follows one from a day earlier. It shows pizza boxes labeled “Dream Boy” sliding off a shelf during an apparent tremor. The clip also features a group of young friends and an elderly couple standing in shadow beneath a floating house.

Sweet Dreams marks j-hope’s first solo release since HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. To mark the release, the South Korean artist has also announced a special offline event, Sweet Dreamland. It is scheduled for the same day at 1 pm KST.

BTS' j-hope is currently in the middle of his HOPE ON THE STREET tour, which spans 31 dates. The tour will bring him to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 13.

Before that, he will make his solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10, where Miguel will join him for a special performance.

