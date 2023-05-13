What happened to Martin Wright? Missing Brooklyn man found buried in shallow grave months after disappearance

Connecticut authorities found the remains of a missing Brooklyn man Martin Wright, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Wright had been reported missing on February 7, 2023. According to New York authorities, the prime suspect in the slaying is Martin's brother McMillian. Authorities believe that McMillian and Martin Wright had a dispute, which escalated into a conflict, leading to the victim sustaining trauma to the head.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not disclosed any further information about the circumstances that led to Wright's death.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a murder. Discretion is advised.

In April, before Martin Wright's body was discovered, authorities had charged his brother with the murder. He has also been charged with criminal possession of a loaded gun, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, possessing a forged instrument, and falsifying business records.

His suspected accomplice in the slaying, 48-year-old Craig Smith, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

What have investigators revealed about Martin Wright's murder?

As reported by Yahoo News, New York authorities believed that Martin Wright was killed by McMillian Wright on January 28, 2023. Officials suspect that the altercation and subsequent killing took place in McMillian's home on 773A Monroe St. in Brooklyn, N.Y. A few days later, on February 7, a woman who knew Martin informed police that he was missing.

While New York authorities only disclosed that Martin Wright's body exhibited severe head injuries, the police in Norwich said that they suspect he had been shot. They believe that soon after the murder, McMillian Wright and Craig Smith disposed of the body at the park.

When victim's body was discovered months later in a shallow grave. authorities examined the evidence and determined that Wright had not been killed in the park. Ballistics evidence allowed New York police officers to come to the same conclusion before the remains were recovered.

All there is to know about the victim

Martin Wright was a Brooklyn-based former professional boxer with 15 fights. His career, which lasted from 2006 to 2015, saw him win 11 of the bouts. According to Bronx 12, Wright won a championship during his career and used his experience to teach boxing in the local community.

Brooklyn locals told reporters that Wright played an active role in mentoring local children.

Martin Perez, the victim's son, told reporters:

"It was a lot to take in, almost unbelievable, just for someone to be here and constantly be an impact on everyone and then poof, they're gone."

The case has been handed over to the New York Police Department. It currently remains under investigation. The police have not confirmed any potential motive behind the slaying.

