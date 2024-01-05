What happened to Matt Reum? GoFundMe raises over $90,000 as Indiana man hopes to go home soon following a rescue mission

Matt Reum, a 27-year-old Indiana resident, was rescued from an overturned truck on December 26 after being trapped there for six days. Two fishermen, who were looking for fishing spots along Salt Creek, noticed Matt’s vehicle and called 911.

After first responders arrived at the scene to Matt’s rescue, he was airlifted to South Bend’s Memorial Hospital in critical condition. At the time, Indiana State Police described his injuries as “life-threatening”. Matt showed signs of progress a few days later, but his injuries remained serious.

Expand Tweet

Due to his legs being stuck in the rolled-over truck for days, Matt had to have one of his legs amputated. He also suffered multiple broken bones and is recovering from a broken hand and a broken ankle.

Haley Traxler, one of Matt Reum’s good friends started a fundraiser on GoFundMe on December 27. Traxler said her friend works at the Boilermakers Local 374, a labor union in Hobart.

The GoFundMe page was created to help Matt in this time of difficulty, as he lost one leg, and his work requires him to travel to Hobart from South Bend. The fundraiser has raised more than $90,000 out of its $100,000 goal so far.

Matt Reum says he is currently at a rehab, waiting to go home soon

Matt Reum was driving his Ram 1500 pickup truck off Interstate 94 near Portage on December 20 when the vehicle swerved off the road. It plunged straight into a ditch and rolled several times before ending up in the creek underneath a bridge.

The truck was smashed and disfigured, making it difficult for Matt to get out or even reach his phone to call 911.

Matt drank rainwater for those six days to survive and used the deployed airbag as a layer to keep the cold away when temperatures dropped. Authorities called Matt’s survival a ‘miracle’. Referring to the two fishermen who saved the 27-year-old, Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police said:

“They touched the body, and the person turned their head and started talking to them. So, that got a little rise out of them.”

As Matt Reum has somewhat recovered from his initial serious condition, he took to Facebook on Thursday to update everyone about his health.

He thanked everyone who reached out to him with heartwarming gestures and messages. Matt revealed that he received overwhelming support from people from California, Connecticut, Minnesota, Washington and Fort Lauderdale.

Matt said that he was shifted to rehab for the time being and was looking to get discharged soon.

He also informed everyone that he would now be using a wheelchair and a walker to get around. Matt Reum hopes to find a new wheelchair-accessible apartment soon.