What happened to McAlester police officer Joseph Barlow? Tributes pour in as 25 year old unexpectedly passes away 

Joseph Barlow, a 25-year-old McAlester Police officer, passed away after succumbing to his injuries on Monday, March 20. The McAlester Police Department announced the news via Facebook on the same day.

The officer was involved in a head-on collision on March 17 while assisting in a funeral procession for Richard Parker, a McAlester Captain. Barlow’s vehicle was hit by a black Ford pickup driven by Martin Rivas Rodriguez when it allegedly crossed the center line.

Rivas was jailed on March 18 and was charged with causing an accident without carrying a driver’s license, reckless driving, and causing great bodily injury. After Barlow’s passing on Monday, an additional arrest warrant for Rivas was issued by Glenpool police on account of a complaint of first-degree manslaughter.

The Glenpool Police Department is expecting the district attorney to file additional charges against Rivas. The McAlester Police Department said that Joseph Barlow was surrounded by local law enforcement, his family, and many friends when he took his last breath.

People who knew Joseph Barlow poured in their tribute after his untimely passing

In a Facebook post, the McAlester Police department said that Barlow faced a head-on car crash while escorting Richard Parker, the late Captain, to Wetumka from Tulsa. After the collision, the young officer, unfortunately, yielded to his injuries, leading to his death on Monday, March 20.

The McAlester Police Department wrote that Barlow served not only his nation in the US Army but his community in the town of McAlester in Oklahoma with great pride. The department added:

“We ask that you keep officer Barlow’s friends, family, and community in your thoughts as they grieve this great loss and continue to cope with recent tragedies.”

Oklahoma residents and others acquainted with Barlow expressed grief over his unfortunate death.

Arlene Fenstermaker @buxom9412 May prayers of friends & family find loving settlements to your hearts.

May angels sing for him! 👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 @polishprincessh R.I.P. Patrolman Joseph Barlow

E.O.W 03-20-2023

McAlester PD



It is with heavy heart I announce the loss of Patrolman Barlow. Barlow was involved in a head on collision on March 17, 2023. Unfortunately he has succumbed to his injuries



Keep officer Barlow’s family in your prayers R.I.P. Patrolman Joseph BarlowE.O.W 03-20-2023McAlester PDIt is with heavy heart I announce the loss of Patrolman Barlow. Barlow was involved in a head on collision on March 17, 2023. Unfortunately he has succumbed to his injuriesKeep officer Barlow’s family in your prayers https://t.co/mWvj9m6tBQ May prayers of friends & family find loving settlements to your hearts.May angels sing for him! twitter.com/polishprincess… 🙏😇🙏😇May prayers of friends & family find loving settlements to your hearts. May angels sing for him! twitter.com/polishprincess…

J.RWING @JamesRGarrett1 🥺bless him,family & friends.

Thank you for your service. 👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 @polishprincessh R.I.P. Patrolman Joseph Barlow

E.O.W 03-20-2023

McAlester PD



It is with heavy heart I announce the loss of Patrolman Barlow. Barlow was involved in a head on collision on March 17, 2023. Unfortunately he has succumbed to his injuries



Keep officer Barlow’s family in your prayers R.I.P. Patrolman Joseph BarlowE.O.W 03-20-2023McAlester PDIt is with heavy heart I announce the loss of Patrolman Barlow. Barlow was involved in a head on collision on March 17, 2023. Unfortunately he has succumbed to his injuriesKeep officer Barlow’s family in your prayers https://t.co/mWvj9m6tBQ 🥺bless him,family & friends.Thank you for your service. twitter.com/polishprincess… 🙏🙏🙏🙏🥺bless him,family & friends.Thank you for your service. twitter.com/polishprincess…

Jewell @Phillip_Jewell5 At 1:29 Patrolman Joseph Barlow ended his watch. McAlester loves you Barlow and we will all be praying for your family At 1:29 Patrolman Joseph Barlow ended his watch. McAlester loves you Barlow and we will all be praying for your family 💙

Markwayne Mullin @SenMullin Heartbreaking news from McAlester Police Department tonight, as we mourn the passing of Patrolman Joseph Barlow.



It’s been a truly devastating week for the department following the loss of Capt. Richard Parker, a beloved 26-year veteran of McAlester Police. (1/2) Heartbreaking news from McAlester Police Department tonight, as we mourn the passing of Patrolman Joseph Barlow. It’s been a truly devastating week for the department following the loss of Capt. Richard Parker, a beloved 26-year veteran of McAlester Police. (1/2)

Edmond Police Dept @EdmondPD Our hearts are heavy in hearing the news that Patrolman Barlow has succumbed to his injuries. We send prayers of love and comfort to Joseph’s family, to our brothers and sisters at McAlester PD, and to the McAlester community. Our hearts are heavy in hearing the news that Patrolman Barlow has succumbed to his injuries. We send prayers of love and comfort to Joseph’s family, to our brothers and sisters at McAlester PD, and to the McAlester community. 💙 https://t.co/4tJZ6Q59KC

People react to Joseph Barlow's death (Image via Facebook)

A benefit fundraiser to provide financial aid for Barlow’s family was scheduled at Elks Lodge on Tuesday, March 21.

A press release by the Glenpool Police Department provided more details on the accident. It said that the procession for Captain Richard Parker was heading south on US Route 75 towards the north of 151st Street in Glenpool around 6.30 p.m.

A northbound Ford F-250 abruptly changed its direction across the median to avoid the traffic congestion caused by the procession. The Ford went through the guard trail and crashed into Barlow’s vehicle head-on.

The press release continued that Joseph Barlow had to be extricated from the wreckage of his vehicle and was admitted to an area hospital with injuries that were deemed life-threatening. It was reported that while admitted at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the McAlester Police officer was in critical condition.

LOLA🍊 @voicemyopinion2 twitter.com/polishprincess… 👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 @polishprincessh R.I.P. Patrolman Joseph Barlow

E.O.W 03-20-2023

McAlester PD



It is with heavy heart I announce the loss of Patrolman Barlow. Barlow was involved in a head on collision on March 17, 2023. Unfortunately he has succumbed to his injuries



Keep officer Barlow’s family in your prayers R.I.P. Patrolman Joseph BarlowE.O.W 03-20-2023McAlester PDIt is with heavy heart I announce the loss of Patrolman Barlow. Barlow was involved in a head on collision on March 17, 2023. Unfortunately he has succumbed to his injuriesKeep officer Barlow’s family in your prayers https://t.co/mWvj9m6tBQ God Speed Officer Barlow. Thank you for your service. Your tour has ended, you maybe gone, but will never be forgotten. God Speed Officer Barlow. Thank you for your service. Your tour has ended, you maybe gone, but will never be forgotten.💙 twitter.com/polishprincess…

Parker died after 26 years of serving in the United States as McAlester Police Captain. The pickup driver and the passenger refused medical treatment at the scene, and the 39-year-old driver was later identified as Martin Rodrigues Rivas.

On March 17, the US Route 75 southbound lanes across the north of the 151st Street Bridge were shut down while the collision was being investigated and the wreckage was being cleared.

About 100 people gathered in front of the McAlester Police Department on Saturday, March 18, to pray for Joseph Barlow.

Barlow’s family issued a statement on Saturday evening where they thanked the Oklahoma community, residents, emergency response agencies, and hospital staff for their support.

Poll : 0 votes