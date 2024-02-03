What happened at McEachern High School? Shooting on Cobb County school campus leaves 2 injured

On February 1, 2024, two individuals were shot at McEachern High School, located in Powder Springs, Georgia. WSB-TV reported that the shooting took place in the parking lot of the school.

According to the report by WSB-TV, none of the victims were current students or suffered life-threatening injuries. Following the shooting, both victims were transported to Kennestone Hospital.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the shooting led the Cobb County high school into "code red," during which students and staff were instructed to shelter in place. As of 4 pm on February 1, 2024, the school campus was secured by authorities.

17-year-old apprehended in McEachern High School parking lot shooting

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the shooting took place on February 1, 2024, at about 1:47 pm. The Cobb County Police Department later confirmed to the outlet that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident. The search for the other suspect is currently ongoing.

According to the report by Fox 5 Atlanta, Cobb County police stated that the victims were shot in the parking lot of McEachern High School after some kind of argument or altercation. Authorities mentioned being unaware of the reason behind the two individuals being on campus.

The report by Fox 5 Atlanta stated that on February 2, 2024, Cobb County police said that a witness to the altercation, identified as 17-year-old Scott Foor of Powder Springs, shot both victims. The Cobb County Police Violent Crime Bureau in Union City apprehended him and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school property.

WSB-TV reported that during the altercation, Scott Foor produced a pistol. It has not yet been revealed if he is a student at McEachern High School.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the second gunman, who remains unidentified, started shooting after Scott Foor fired shots. The suspect at large did not hit anyone.

McEachern High School student found after going missing following the shooting

WXIA-TV reported that on February 2, 2024, at about 1 a.m., a McEachern High School student was located safe after he went missing. His dad mentioned that the student got confused about his direction while leaving school after the on-campus shooting.

According to the report by WXIA, the student's father mentioned that he was trying to find his son since the school dismissal after the shooting. The father said that he thinks his son got confused when the school students were taken to the reunification center where their parents were, as later it changed when some of the students were sent back to the school. The student was reportedly found by a woman and has been reunited with his family.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that one of the school students' parents told the outlet about his concerns regarding the safety of the students, mentioning that this incident is not the first time a gun has been brought to the McEachern High School campus.