What we know about the gunman in the UNLV shooting that left three dead

A gunman on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), killed three people and critically injured one before he was fatally shot by responding officers on Wednesday, December 6.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that officers and UNLV police responded to reports of an active shooter near Beam Hall, home of the university’s Lee Business School, at around 11:45 am on Wednesday. UNLV first tweeted that police were responding to reports of shots fired on campus near Beam Hall.

Shortly after, the university said authorities were responding to an additional report of gunfire at the Student Union building.

8News Now, citing Adam Garcia, Director of University Police Services Southern Command, reported that two UNLV campus detectives encountered the suspect, identified as a 67-year-old career college professor, outside Beam Hall and engaged in a shoot-out, resulting in his death.

Kevin McMahill, Sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said that three people were killed and one was injured after the gunman opened fire. In addition, four individuals were reportedly taken to local hospitals for panic attacks.

He added that two officers were treated for minor injuries they received while searching for victims. The identities of the victims are yet to be disclosed. Police declined to name the suspect until they notified his next of kin.

The UNLV shooting suspect is a college professor who had supposedly applied for a job at the university

In a press conference, Kevin McMahill, Sheriff for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said the suspect reportedly opened fire around 11:45 am during a gathering outside Beam Hall when students were eating and building Lego sets.

While police did not disclose a motive for the shooting, 8 News Now, citing investigators' sources, reported that the shooter, an elderly college professor, had recently applied for a job at the university and was denied. The source also revealed that he was connected to a person who worked at the campus.

McMahill praised the swift response of the responding officers, who prevented further bloodshed by racing to the campus and immobilizing the suspect:

“What happened today was a heinous, unforgivable crime. It’s a crime that we train for each and every day.”

Governor Lombardo also echoed the sheriff’s statement and praised the officers' swift response to the shooting, potentially saving the lives of several students and faculty members:

“I had no doubt that the response would be appropriate, it would be swift, it would be quick. Today, LVMPD did a fantastic job along with the University PD.”

In a statement, President Joe Biden said UNLV is the "latest college campus to be terrorized by a horrific act of gun violence." He added that he and First Lady Jill Biden are "praying for the families of our fallen".

In the wake of the tragedy, the university campus will reportedly be closed on Thursday and Friday.