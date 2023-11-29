What happened to Melanie Camacho? Ex-boyfrined arrested after missing California teen found dead

19-year-old Melanie Camacho was found dead on Saturday, November 25, after she went missing a day before. Police have identified two suspects and arrested them as well. 22-year-old Jose Lopez Hernandez and 23-year-old Vicente Jasso, have been identified as the two suspects. While Jose is Camacho's friend, Jasso is her ex-boyfriend.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the entire incident and the arrests. ABC7 Chicago has reported that the remains of the missing girl were recovered from an orchard off Avenue 20 west of Highway 99 in Madera County, at about 8.45 am local time, on Saturday.

Ex-boyfriend and friend had been taken into custody in connection to Melanie Camacho's death after her remains were found

California teen, Melanie was last seen leaving her workplace at AutoZone in Madera at about 10.15 pm local time, on November 24, 2023. Her family got concerned when the teenager failed to return home around 7 am the next day. She was immediately reported missing. Police began looking for the missing teenager, and eventually discovered a burning car in a field that was about 20 miles from Madera. Authorities later confirmed that the vehicle was a Nissan Altima that belonged to Melanie Camacho.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Camacho went to meet her former boyfriend. Meanwhile, a witness claimed to have seen a blue Ford Mustang, in the area where the victim's car was found. The Ford Mustang reportedly belonged to a 22-year-old man from Madera. Further information led cops to the place where the victim's remains were found.

Initially considered a person of interest, the ex-boyfriend later became a suspect. ABC7 Chicago reported that Melanie Camacho and Jasso had broken up just a few days before Thanksgiving. According to officers, the victim told her mother that she was going to hang out with a friend after work. Instead, she went to meet her former partner. A GoFundMe page has been launched to offer financial assistance to the victim's family.

Camacho's family are heartbroken about the recent set of events

Heartbroken over the recent events, Camacho's family, including her cousins, are struggling to cope with the tragic loss. The victim was reportedly a single child and had a strong bond with her cousins. Kimberly Rios, Melanie's cousin, said:

"She was a very kind, sweet girl. She would always try to keep us safe, and she was like an older sister to me."

Another cousin, Brianna Rios, said:

"I'm gonna miss all the memories we had of all of our cousins together."

Authorities arrested her ex-boyfriend in connection to Melanie Camacho's murder and also took her friend into custody for allegedly being an accessory to the murder. Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue spoke in a news conference and said:

"To the family of Melanie, we are deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with especially as we approach Melanie's 20th birthday."

Authorities are still trying to figure out what went wrong that night, that ended up in the tragic demise of 19-year-old Camacho.