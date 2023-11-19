What did Matthew Zakrzewski do? Charges explored as California 'Manny' sentenced to over 700 years in prison

34-year-old Matthew Zakrzewski, a male nanny from California, has been convicted of sexually assaulting 16 boys. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office confirmed his sentencing to more than 77 years behind bars after he was found guilty of 34 felony counts on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse of minors. Readers' discretion is advised.

Zakrzewski, who worked as a nanny in Southern California, victimized several children aged 2 to 12. Disturbingly, many of these assaults were captured on film by Zakrzewski himself.

Matthew Zakrzewski has been found guilty of assaulting more than 15 boys

On Friday, Matthew Zakrzewski, a nanny who has offered his services in several families across Southern California has been found guilty of s*xual assault of several minor boys. He has been convicted of several charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14. He also showed p*rnographic content to a 17th child.

Authorities began their investigation after a family from Laguna Beach reported Zakrzewski for inappropriately touching their son.The horrific incidents took place between January 2014 to May 2019. On Friday, Matthew said before Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger:

"I prided myself on bringing smiles to your children and all the good times we shared were 100 percent genuine."

One of the victim's mothers spoke on the same day and revealed that she had to take her young son for STD tests as well. She said:

"I have grieved my son's childhood while he was still a child. I can't look at his sweet baby photos anymore without crying. All I can see is a child who was being abused and manipulated not to speak up.

She further added:

Was it worth it? Did you get what you wanted? Because I fail to see how you could think this would go any other way."

The convicted nanny never apologized to the victims' families

Several families of the victims were present in the court on Friday, to give their impact statements. While a few of them stated how Matthew Zakrzewski snatched their children's souls, others described him as a "predator." One mother was heard saying:

"I will be dealing with guilt for the rest of my life for letting this animal in my life. I hired a babysitter once in my life. Just once in my life."

According to court documents, several parents regretted and blamed themselves for letting such a person into their houses to take care of their children. It was further revealed in the documents that Matthew Zakrzewski never really apologized to the families for his gruesome actions. The judgment came after he was taken into custody on May 17, 2019, at a local airport.

He has been found guilty of 34 felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, oral copulation of a child under the age of 10, possession of child p*rnography, using a minor for s*x acts, distributing p*rnography to a minor to engage in s*xual conduct, and attempted lewd or lascivious act with a minor under the age of 14,