What happened to Stacy Mondal? Indiana man arrested over fatal shooting of wife in a car with two young children 

40-year-old Stacy Mondal was allegedly shot multiple times by her husband, Mohammed Mondal. Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens stated that Mondal shot Stacy while he was driving, and two kids were present in the car during the incident. He faces charges, including neglect of dependents. The suspect allegedly told cops that the couple were arguing in the car.

During interviews with authorities, the suspect claimed that Stacy Mondal was first going to reach for a handgun and that he only shot in "self-defense." He also stated that the couple had several marital issues, and Stacy was involved in a number of affairs as well.

Mohammed Mondal allegedly shot his wife, Stacy Mondal, about seven times in the car with his kids in it

A tragic shooting incident took place on Monday, November 6, 2023, while Mohammed Mondal, his wife, and two children were heading to J.C. Penney to get a family photoshoot done. Mohammed shot his wife dead while the children were in the vehicle. One of the kids is two months old, while the older one is 14 months. After the shooting, it was Mohammed who called 911 to report it.

The victim was rushed to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and cops saw her in the car covered in blood. According to the arrest affidavit,

"She had little to no signs of life. There was a small black handgun on the passenger side floorboard near Stacy [Mohammed’s] feet."

The affidavit further added:

"He stated that he believed she had an affair with a neighbor. After leaving to go to the photo appointment, he said that he and Stacy began arguing, and she struck him with her cellphone."

Shortly after the hit, the victim reportedly tried to reach for the gun, before which Mohammed shot her to death.

Mohammed faces murder charges for allegedly killing his wife

According to the suspect, the victim, Stacy Mondal, was having affairs with two men in the neighborhood they were living in. He is being charged with one count of murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent, as reported by Law&Crime. During the interviews with authorities, Mohammed also claimed that he was followed by at least one of the men his wife was having an affair with and his father-in-law.

A day after the incident, the cops interviewed the suspect again. He repeated what he stated on Monday and added a few more pieces of information. Police confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at 12:11 pm local time. Despite Mohammed's claims, cops haven't yet found signs to prove Stacy Mondal's infidelity.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said the children were doing fine when authorities found them. He added,

"I was there by the vehicle and saw with my own eyes the child was still watching the video screen that was up, and the infant got a little bit fussy there for a bit cause he was hungry, and once we got him some food, he kind of calmed down."

The suspect was ordered to be held without a bond. He was also not allowed to make contact with his children.