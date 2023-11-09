What did Tiffanie Lucas do? Kentucky mother charged in shooting deaths of young children 

32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas has been arrested after she allegedly shot her two kids to death on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The tragic incident unfolded at their Shepherdsville residence, where the victims, aged nine and six, lost their lives in the shooting.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence and the death of children. Readers' discretion is advised.

A neighbor who first saw the children in a pool of blood in their bedroom decided to call the cops and report the horrific scene. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but they couldn't survive the fatal injuries.

Kentucky mother, Tiffanie Lucas faces murder charges in suspicion of killing her two young children on Wednesday in their house

Authorities discovered a horrific scene at a house in Shepherdsville when they saw the unresponsive bodies of two children in a pool of blood. It was about 11.07 am local time when authorities from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office received reports of the alleged crime scene. Officers arrived and found out that the victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

The children were immediately taken to the Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville. However, they succumbed to their injuries. Upon being asked, the neighbor told law enforcement officers that along with a lot of blood in the bedroom, they also spotted a gun near the children, who were lying unresponsive. Tiffanie Lucas was soon taken into custody on suspicion of the killing of the kids.

At about 3.45 pm local time, Lucas was arrested for allegedly shooting the children dead. She currently faces charges of two counts of murder. Lucas has been booked into Bullitt County Detention Center. The sheriff's office said:

"The investigation is in its early stages and once more information becomes available, it may be released. At this time, it appears all parties in relation to this incident have been accounted for and there is no threat to the community."

Authorities haven't revealed the names of the children who were allegedly killed by Tiffanie Lucas

It has been stated that Tiffanie Lucas' children were taken into surgery, where they later died. The suspect's arraignment had been scheduled for November 9, 2023. Neighbor Steve Steier further said:

"It's sad, I mean what's this world come to for a mother to shoot her two children like that.

Steier further said:

"I’m getting up in years, and anybody can knock me over or a dog could come up and try to bite me, so that’s why I carry. It’s a good neighborhood to live in. This is just out of the ordinary. There was like 20 emergency vehicles and police cars down there, and it’s scary."

Another neighbor, identified as Amanda Mangis, spoke about Tiffanie Lucas, described the incident to be devastating, and said:

It's devastating, I mean as a mother I can't imagine thinking that's the only way."

Law enforcement officials haven't released the victims' names and are yet to reveal additional details regarding the case. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.