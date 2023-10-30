What happened to Mercedes Vega? Parents reveal chilling details in the brutal murder of 22-year-old Arizona woman

The body of Mercedes Vega was found in the backseat of a burning car along the side of Interstate 10 in Tonopah, near Maricopa County in Arizona in April 2023. Nearly seven months after the incident, Mercedes' parents Tom and Erika Pillsbury spoke out about their 22-year-old daughter's final moments and her torment during the same.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a brutal murder. Discretion is advised.

Vega's body was found in the car on April 17, 2023, and the case remains unsolved. Additionally, according to Law & Crime, Mercedes was a resident of Tempe, Arizona, and was last seen leaving her apartment garage in April 2023.

AZ Family reported that Mercedes Vega's parents, Tom and Erika were interviewed by the local Arizona station KTVK/KPHO about her death. During the interview, they spoke about the 22-year-old's death and her final moments. They also hoped that their interview would prompt someone to step forward with any information they had.

Mercedes Vega's parents believe she was tortured

According to ABC 15, at around 1:15 am on April 17, 2023, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to an area near Salome Road. They were called to assist with a death investigation while Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene of a vehicle fire. It was here that they discovered the body of 22-year-old Mercedes Vega in the backseat off the car.

Nearly seven months after her death, Mercedes' parents, Tom and Erika Pillsbury spoke to AZ Family about their daughter's death. They told the publication that surveillance footage showed their daughter leaving her Tempe apartment parking garage at around 9 pm on the night of April 16, 2023. She was reportedly on her way to meet her friends at Dave & Buster's.

Tom Pillsbury said that the footage shows Mercedes leaving and she looks like "she does not have a care in the world." He added that his daughter wasn't paying attention to her surroundings.

Reportedly, Vega's casual behavior in the footage has led her father to believe that she was unaware of the upcoming danger she faced. Meanwhile, Fox 10 Pheonix reported that her friends believe that Mercedes Vega was abducted from her apartment.

According to the report by the Maricopa County Office Medical Examiner, Mercedes died due to smoke inhalation while being burned alive in the car. The Medical Examiner's report obtained by True Crime Arizona also showed that Mercedes Vega was shot in the arm, struck in the head, and had bleach in her throat.

AZ Family reported that Mercedes' parents believe that their daughter paid the price for fighting back and was tortured. Tom Pillsbury said:

"She was tortured, ultimately. There's no other way you can say this."

According to the report by AZ Family, Mercedes' parents mentioned that she danced at a club two nights a week. They are reportedly trying to figure out if her death was connected to anyone she met at work and if there are additional victims.

Mercedes Vega's friends and family want someone to be held accountable for her death

Fox 10 Pheonix reported that on October 2, Mercedes Vega's friends distributed flyers around Mill Avenue in Tempe, where she was last seen, to find leads to help with the case.

"Our dear friend Mercedes was a loving daughter, an amazing friend, and a confidante to many people. She did not deserve this, at all," on of Mercedes' friends Marlene Encinas said.

AZ Family reported that Mercedes' parents hope someone will come forward with information that will be useful to bring justice to their daughter. Tom Pillsbury said that their daughter mattered as he spoke about her being brutally murdered.

"It's eating us alive every single day because these persons are walking around, and nobody is being held accountable," Tom added.

According to the report by AZ Family, Mercedes Vega's parents are working with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to set up a Silent Witness reward for whoever can provide information.