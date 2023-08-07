On July 29, 2023, O’ Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old gay man, was stabbed and murdered, following an argument outside of a Mobil petrol station in Midwood, Brooklyn, New York. The entire incident began after Sibley and his friends were insulted by a group of people for dancing to Beyoncé's music.

The killer has been identified as a 17-year-old, who later surrendered himself to police on August 4. The event is being looked at as a potential hate crime.

According to New York paper's officials, the suspect has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. As per authorities, O’ Shae Sibley was performing "vogueing," a style of dance, on July 29, when the group of men chanting homophobic insults approached Sibley and his friends, resulting in the dispute.

The suspect has been arrested for stabbing O’ Shae Sibley

The death of O’ Shae Sibley's might be a hate crime (Image via Twitter / @ProfanityNewz / Facebook / Sage O. Dumure Versailles)

The 28-year-old Black gay man was stabbed to death at a New York petrol station after dancing to a Beyoncé song, prompting an investigation to establish whether his murder was a hate crime.

It all started at 11:15 pm on Saturday night at a Mobil petrol station on Coney Island Avenue. Officials have revealed security video of the fight that resulted in the fatal stabbing. The NYPD confirmed on Saturday that a suspect was finally arrested in connection with the death of O' Shae Sibley.

According to authorities, the suspect was described as a teenager with dark hair, who was dressed in a black T-shirt and red shorts. On August 4, 2023, the suspect, a 17-year-old high school student, who was seen physically fighting with O’ Shae Sibley on security tape prior to his stabbing, brought himself in to authorities with his lawyer. He has been charged with murder.

Due to his underage status, the suspect's name and criminal past has not been made public. During the incident, the suspect reportedly revealed that he was Muslim and expressed his displeasure with Sibley's dancing and attire. He has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon as a hate crime.

However, neither the police nor the sources have revealed any further information about the suspect, such as his name, place of residence, or other whereabouts.

More details about the tragic incident

The stabbing occurred following a fight between the two groups at one of the petrol pumps, when O’ Shae Sibley was dancing with his friends to a Beyoncé song. Before the altercation turned violent, authorities said that Sibley's group was ridiculed by the other group.

For a few minutes, security camera footage showed the two groups arguing. Both sides had moved away from the camera until Sibley and his friend returned quickly and approached one of the young guys standing there. They again disappeared behind the camera. Finally, Sibley returned, with a hand on his stomach that appeared to be stab wound, and eventually collapsed.

When asked by several news outlets, including Fox 5 and CBS, Joseph Kenny, assistant chief of the Detective Bureau, stated that O’ Shae Sibley and his group of friends were dancing to music playing from a car when they were "approached by another group of young men," who then insisted that they stop dancing and "harassed them."

That Guy Shane @ProfanityNewz #OsheaSibley #news pic.twitter.com/42nZSGyGE4 The court case surrounding O’Shae Sibley is going to be an interesting one. Let me make it clear, Sibley did not deserve to die, but this footage could be damning to the case. The defence will use this footage and depict Sibley as the aggressor. #OshaeSibley

During a news conference outside the Brooklyn petrol station where O’ Shae Sibley was killed on Saturday, Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, said:

“Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime”.

According to Kenny, he was stabbed once in the left rib cage.

"We can see on the video a heated verbal dispute quickly turns physical.”

Kenny also said that investigators of the murder case interviewed witnesses and reviewed camera footage to discover that the group, including the killer, used "derogatory" language against Sibley and his friends, that includes homophobic and racist slurs.

According to CBS, a burial service will be held Tuesday at the Met in Sibley's hometown Philadelphia.