What happened to Michael Roebuck ? Tributes pour in as beloved High school basketball referee dies aged 45 

The New Staton, Pennsylvania, sports community is mourning the loss of referee Michael Roebuck, who passed away during the halftime of a high school junior varsity boys’ basketball game on Friday, February 2.

Michael Roebuck, aged 45, collapsed on the floor during the halftime of the game between Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School and Yough Senior High School. According to Westmoreland County officials, paramedics attempted to resuscitate him for nearly an hour, however, Michael passed away on his way to the hospital.

Tributes pour in as referee passes away (Image via McCauley Funeral Home)

In an interview with WTAE, Jerica Roebuck, the wife of referee Michael Roebuck, recalled the moment when her husband collapsed during the game. Speaking about the tragedy, Jerica said:

“I was actually there. I went to watch him referee last night, which I really hadn’t done, so it was odd that’s the way that it happened.”

Michael Fleming, who was also refereeing the game, said:

“The first thing I thought of was we have to give him help. I ran out to get a trainer. It was chaos. I just met the guy.”

Tributes pour in as Michael Roebuck passes away

Michael Roebuck's journey as a referee began in 2019. He took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic and returned in 2023. According to the McCauley Funeral Home, he was a Yough High School graduate who played numerous sports, including baseball, basketball, and football.

Michael Roebuck went on to graduate from Penn State University and was eventually employed by Messer Gases.

As he decided to pursue a career in refereeing, he became a member of the Yough midget football league, the Sewickley Area Athletic Association baseball and softball leagues, and the Hempfield recreational basketball league.

Speaking about Michael’s passion for sports, his wife said:

“If there was a way for Mike to be part of a sport and to have an impact on kids, he was all for it. Once he started coaching a kid, any kid, they became his kids, he truly loved each and every one of them. He had a way of saying things that just resonated with the kids. We had so many kids who followed Mike year after year after year. He loved doing it.”

One of his colleagues, Brian Pritts, described Michael as a “genuinely good man” who was passionate about children’s sports.

Roebuck’s friend also noted that the New Staton community lost a “really, really great guy.” Another friend, Doug Yannascoli, also warmly remembered that Michael was the kids’ favorite coach, as he made them laugh the most. Yannascoli also added:

“You know, he died doing the thing that he loved doing.”

Kaelyn Roebuck also noted that Michael touched the lives of many.

According to Trib Live, the Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School’s basketball team made an admirable gesture of support by donating all proceeds from a 50-50 raffle to the family of the deceased.

Michael Roebuck is survived by his wife, Jerica Roebuck, along with their two children, Kaelyn and Luke. He is also survived by his brothers Dan Roebuck Jr. and his wife Noel, David Roebuck and his partner Missy, Scott Roebuck and his wife Yasmine, as well as his in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

According to McCauley Funeral Home, the funeral service in memory of Michael Roebuck will be held on Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church.