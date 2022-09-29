What happened to Michelle Reynolds? Car found in New Orleans as Texas teacher goes missing

The whereabouts of Michelle Reynolds from Texas, who disappeared last week, are still unknown, officials said in a statement. The disappearance case of the 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin is mired in mystery as the family and police continue their search.

Michelle Reynolds, a sixth-grade teacher in Texas, vanished on Thursday at noon on September 22, after she left home in a gray Lexus RX 300. Michelle’s husband reported her missing on Thursday after she failed to return home from a food run.

Michael Reynolds told KHOU that he found Michell’s car hundreds of miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside two days after she disappeared from Texas.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is looking for Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds who was reported missing by her husband on 09/22/22. She was last seen driving a Lexus RX 300 with TX License Plate# RSV-2914.

According to the outlet, Michael tracked the car using a geo-location device in the SUV. The device led them to New Orleans, where they discovered the vehicle. In a statement to the outlet, he said:

"We were able to unlock the car and found that her items were still in the vehicle but she was not in the vehicle. Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have a charge but it was turned off."

After Micahel located the car, he returned home to their three children in texas. Michell’s brother stayed behind in New Orleans to assist the police in their search for his missing sister, KHOU reported.

Michelle Reynolds’ husband says that she might be in the midst of a mental health crisis



Michael Reynolds told WDSU News that Michelle reportedly stopped taking her medicine days before she went missing. He told the outlet that although she had been coping with mental health issues for years, this was the first time that she had vanished without a trace. In a statement to WDSU news, he said:

"She has never had an episode where she disappeared. We've had bouts of mental health issues before but we've been working through this for 10, 12, 14 years, but never to this extent."

Micahel said that his daughters are having a really hard time following the disappearance of their mother.

He continued:

“ My daughter is having a really tough time and so is my 13-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son as well.”

Surveillance video shows Michelle Reynolds getting out of the car on Friday in New Orleans



The non-profit search-and-rescue group Texas EquuSearch, which is assisting on the missing woman’s case said that they received a surveillance video that showed Michelle Reynolds parking her car on Saint Peters Street at 12:01 pm on Friday. She then got out of the car and began walking in that particular area.

The non-profit group told Fox News that Saint Peters Street is close to the Mississippi river. They dispatched a helicopter to search for Reynolds along the banks of the river.

In a statement, Tim Miller with the search-and-rescue group Texas EquuSearch said:

“In the beginning, we were wondering, ‘Was she carjacked? Is something else happening?’ Until we got that surveillance and yes, she parked at 12:01 p.m., got out of her car, and started walking. So we know now that foul play did not happen from point A to point B.”

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they were working in tandem with the New Orleans Police Department to find Michelle Reynolds.

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Danny Lares told PEOPLE that they are following all leads in their quest for the Texas teacher.

