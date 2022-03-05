What happened to Mitchell Ryan? Tributes pour in as Dark Shadows and Lethal Weapon star passes away

Veteran actor Mitchell Ryan reportedly passed away due to congestive heart failure on March 4, 2022. News of his demise was confirmed by his stepdaughter Denise Freed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryan’s Dark Shadows co-star Kathryn Leigh Scott also took to Facebook to announce the actor’s demise. The actress called the former “a great gift” in her life and said she was “heartbroken” over his passing.

According to his stepdaughter, Ryan took his last breath at his Los Angeles residence. He was 88 at the time of his passing. The actor is best remembered for his work in Dark Shadows, Lethal Weapon and Dharma & Greg.

A look back into the life of Mitchell Ryan

Mitchell Ryan was an American film, TV and theater actor. He was born on January 11, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and raised in Louisville, Kentucky.

Before establishing a career in acting, Ryan served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his stint in the navy, he took an interest in acting and started visiting the Barter Theater in Virginia.

Ryan made his film debut in the 1958 crime drama Thunder Road and also appeared in Broadway shows like Wait Until Dark, Medea, and The Price. The actor rose to prominence after being cast as Burke Devlin in the 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows.

In 1970, Ryan worked in films and TV shows like Monte Walsh, Chase, Executive Suite, Having Babies and The High Chaparral. He went on to have a remarkable year in 1973 with roles in films like High Plains Drifter, Magnum Force, The Friends of Eddie Coyle and Blue.

Mitchell Ryan gained further recognition after portraying General Peter McAllister in the 1987 action film Lethal Weapon. His film roles also include Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story, Two-Minute Warning, Midway, Hot Shots! Part Deux, Grosse Pointe Blank, Speechless, Liar Liar, and The Devil’s Own, among others.

Some of his most memorable roles also include Dr Terence Wynn in the 1995 slasher film Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers and Edward Montgomery on the 1997 ABC sitcom Dharma & Greg.

Ryan even bagged roles in shows like The Golden Girls, Star Trek: The Next Generation, King’s Crossing, The A-team, Santa Barbara, Renegade and NYPD Blue, among others. He also lent his voice to the role of Highfather in Justice League.

The 88-year-old also served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild Foundation. He published his memoir titled Fall of a Sparrow in 2021.

Twitter mourns the loss of Mitchell Ryan

Fans shared their heartfelt tributes to Mitchell Ryan (Image via Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Mitchell Ryan was undoubtedly one of the most celebrated veteran actors in Hollywood. He spent nearly six decades in the industry and won hearts with his roles in Dharma & Greg, Lethal Weapon, and Dark Shadows, among others.

Following the news of his demise, several people took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the actor:

Jeremy Herbert @DDayFilms Rest in peace, Mitchell Ryan. The kind of actor that everybody knew from somewhere. To me, he was among the baddest of the bad in '80s action. Great thing with him was, no matter where you knew him from, he was always one of the best things about it. Rest in peace, Mitchell Ryan. The kind of actor that everybody knew from somewhere. To me, he was among the baddest of the bad in '80s action. Great thing with him was, no matter where you knew him from, he was always one of the best things about it. https://t.co/2iNZzmsgd6

Matt Serafini @MattFini Sad to hear about Mitchell Ryan’s passing. Best known to me as Dr. Wynn from HALLOWEEN 6, I was delighted to see three consecutive movies in theaters in 1997 that he was in—THE DEVIL’S OWN, LIAR LIAR, and (one of my all timers) GROSSE POINT BLANK. Terrific actor. RIP. Sad to hear about Mitchell Ryan’s passing. Best known to me as Dr. Wynn from HALLOWEEN 6, I was delighted to see three consecutive movies in theaters in 1997 that he was in—THE DEVIL’S OWN, LIAR LIAR, and (one of my all timers) GROSSE POINT BLANK. Terrific actor. RIP. https://t.co/0Zp4vltsvt

Matt Clapham 🇺🇦 @mclapham73 RIP Mitchell Ryan. He was almost Jean-Luc Picard. He was a great Kyle Riker. He will be missed RIP Mitchell Ryan. He was almost Jean-Luc Picard. He was a great Kyle Riker. He will be missed

Pumpkin923 @Pumpkin923



I’ve been watching dark Shadows in it’s entirety for the first time over the last few months. He was certainly my favorite Burke Devlin, and one of my favorite characters on the show.



#darkshadows #mitchellryan So sad to learn that Mitchell Ryan passed away today.I’ve been watching dark Shadows in it’s entirety for the first time over the last few months. He was certainly my favorite Burke Devlin, and one of my favorite characters on the show. So sad to learn that Mitchell Ryan passed away today. I’ve been watching dark Shadows in it’s entirety for the first time over the last few months. He was certainly my favorite Burke Devlin, and one of my favorite characters on the show. #darkshadows #mitchellryan https://t.co/Gj2EsrCYGt

🧟‍♂️Josh The Horror Guy🧟‍♂️ @GodOfGore13 Sad to hear about the passing of Mitchell Ryan who’s known to horror fans as Dr Wynn from Halloween 6 may he Rest In Peace. Sad to hear about the passing of Mitchell Ryan who’s known to horror fans as Dr Wynn from Halloween 6 may he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/MRM2uWbyI1

Fred Maller @petergfan57 Very sad 2 hear Mitchell Ryan died at 88 Known 4 action films & dramas, guested on Golden Girls & very funny on Dharma & Greg with the wonderful Susan Sullivan Had the pleasure of talking 2 him on the phone often when I worked at Equity, he was always very nice & friendly RIP Very sad 2 hear Mitchell Ryan died at 88 Known 4 action films & dramas, guested on Golden Girls & very funny on Dharma & Greg with the wonderful Susan Sullivan Had the pleasure of talking 2 him on the phone often when I worked at Equity, he was always very nice & friendly RIP https://t.co/nW5ByrRkos

Lynn Edwards @lynn_valepixi Burke Devlin was a champion of the face off. Mitchell Ryan, who played Burke in D.S. originally, passed away this a.m. at the age of 88. He did a lead role in a movie recently. It's in post production. R.I.P. Mitch. We'll all miss you buddy. #DarkShadows Burke Devlin was a champion of the face off. Mitchell Ryan, who played Burke in D.S. originally, passed away this a.m. at the age of 88. He did a lead role in a movie recently. It's in post production. R.I.P. Mitch. We'll all miss you buddy. #DarkShadows https://t.co/97MVMJCEyX

Burke Devlin @BurkeDevlinNYC // Devastated to hear about the passing of the great Mitchell Ryan, the one true Burke. He will be dearly missed. // Devastated to hear about the passing of the great Mitchell Ryan, the one true Burke. He will be dearly missed. https://t.co/yqNWJMlJT1

Ryan left an indelible impact on cinema, and he will certainly be missed by his family, friends, fans and colleagues. However, his legacy will live on.

The actor leaves behind his wife Barbara, stepdaughter Denise, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, sister-in-law Mary and grandchildren Ashley, Jacqueline, Olivia, Kaila and Noah.

Edited by Saman